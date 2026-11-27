Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): A court in Telangana has sentenced a 39-year-old gym coach to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 in a 2017 sexual assault case registered at Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad. The convicted accused, identified as Mohd. Mouzam Ali, son of Mohd. Maqdoom Ali and a resident of Jyothinagar in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, was found guilty in Crime No. 77/2017 under Sections 376, 448, 506 and 354(D)(I) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Cyberabad Police, a complaint was received on February 13, 2017, at around 6.30 pm from a 40-year-old woman against the accused, who was working as a fitness trainer at Ramky Towers in Gachibowli. The complainant alleged that the accused had been sexually assaulting her inside the gym's ladies' toilet since January 2015. She further alleged that he subsequently trespassed into her flat and sexually harassed and intimidated her on several occasions.

According to the police, the accused also allegedly blackmailed the woman by threatening to tarnish her and her husband's reputation. He was further accused of hacking her mobile phone and social media accounts and taking her photographs. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the woman disclosed the incidents to her husband on February 11, 2017, and subsequently approached the Raidurgam Police on February 13, 2017.

During the investigation, the investigating officer examined witnesses, collected CCTV footage and other evidence, seized material objects and arrested the accused on February 15, 2017. After completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet before the court. Following a full-fledged trial, M. Vani, XIII Additional District and Sessions Judge, RR District, at LB Nagar, convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 8,000. The police said that investigating officer D Durga Prasad, Inspector of Police, Raidurgam Police Station, and Public Prosecutor Grade-I P. Manjula Devi made efforts during the trial to secure the conviction. (ANI)