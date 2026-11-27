Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Devotees in Madurai welcomed the Supreme Court's order directing the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, as CRPF personnel reached the site to take security control of the hill and the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple. Several devotees visiting the Subramaniya Swami Temple expressed happiness over the court's order and welcomed the deployment of central forces, saying they hoped the lamp would be lit peacefully. A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court and said people of Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the lamp.“We thank the Supreme Court for this order, and we are very happy to welcome the CRPF. The Deepam will be lit in a peaceful way. The people of Thiruparankundram are very happy on this day. Many have fought for this and lost their lives,” she said. She credited Justice Swaminathan for initiating the process by visiting the hilltop and examining the site.“It was Justice Swaminathan Ayya who initiated this by visiting the hilltop, investigating the site, and declaring that the place is fully eligible for lighting the lamp,” she added. Another devotee said both the previous and present governments had failed to facilitate the lighting of the lamp, adding that the Supreme Court's intervention had made it possible. A devotee who reached the Subramaniya Swami Temple to offer prayers said, "We are very happy to see the Deepam being lit, and we welcome the Supreme Court order. Both the past and present governments failed to light the lamp, and now, by the Supreme Court's order, the Deepam is being ignited. We wholeheartedly welcome this," he said. Tamilarasan, a devotee who travelled from Salem district, said people had waited for 80 years to witness the event. He thanked the Supreme Court for its decision and credited Hindu Makkal Katchi and other leaders for their efforts, while alleging that the TVK government had failed to fulfil its promises. "We are coming from Salem District. For 80 long years, the people have waited to witness this event, and the Supreme Court has given a very good decision on this. We thank the Supreme Court for this order. The TVK government failed to execute the promises they made, but the Hindu Makkal Katchi and other leaders fought for this with all their efforts and made it possible,” he said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials have been deployed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram to undertake security and surveillance duties. A senior CRPF officer stated that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions. "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. Meanwhile, the SC bench found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance. Whereas, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24, while clarifying that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights. On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill. (ANI)