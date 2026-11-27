Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): Former US President Bill Clinton on Friday (local time) paid tribute to former US Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott, describing him as a brilliant, funny and good-hearted individual and saying that the world was a better, more peaceful and secure place because he lived. In a post on X, Clinton recalled his more than five-decade-long association with Talbott, who was his roommate at Oxford and later served as his trusted adviser during his presidency.“Strobe Talbott was my roommate at Oxford, my trusted counselor when I was President, and my friend for more than 55 years. He was a brilliant, funny, and good-hearted man. The world is a better, more peaceful, and more secure place because he lived. Hillary and I loved him, and we'll miss him terribly,” he wrote.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who previously served as India's Ambassador to the United States, also expressed grief over Talbott's demise and recalled his contribution to strengthening India-US relations following India's 1998 nuclear tests. In a post on X, Sandhu said,“Saddened by the passing of Strobe Talbott, former US Deputy Secretary of State and President of Brookings. During my posting in Washington after the 1998 nuclear tests, I witnessed firsthand how his historic dialogue with Jaswant Singh Ji helped transform a difficult phase into a lasting India–US relationship. I remember him as a distinguished diplomat, thoughtful scholar and institution-builder. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Professor Amitabh Mattoo, strategic affairs expert and Dean at Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies, also paid tribute to Talbott, remembering him as an extraordinary individual whose intellectual contributions and diplomatic engagement left a lasting impact. In a post on X, Mattoo said,“RIP Strobe Talbott! Strobe Talbott was one of the most extraordinary men I have had the privilege of knowing: a formidable intellect, a consummate diplomat and a remarkably gracious human being.”

Recalling Talbott's appreciation of Indian strategic thought, Mattoo said,“After the nuclear tests of 1998, I edited a volume, India's Nuclear Deterrent: Pokhran II and Beyond. Strobe had read it virtually word for word. At a gathering of strategic thinkers in his honour at the India International Centre, he singled out the book for praise, saying how much he had learnt from it. Such intellectual generosity from the serving US Deputy Secretary of State was rare indeed.”

Mattoo also recalled meeting Talbott when he was President of the Brookings Institution and highlighted his books, including Endgame, Deadly Gambits and The Master of the Game, describing them as essential reading for generations of students of international relations and arms control. Referring to Talbott's diplomatic engagement with then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh, Mattoo said,“His marathon dialogue with Jaswant Singh remains a masterclass in diplomacy: turning profound disagreement into the foundations of a strategic partnership. His Engaging India is an enduring testament to that achievement.”

Mattoo further said,“A statesman with the curiosity of a scholar and the humility of a true intellectual. Farewell, Strobe. India has lost a very special friend, and the world a distinguished internationalist.” According to The Washington Post, Talbott died on Thursday at the age of 80 at his home in East Hampton, New York, following a long illness. His son, Devin Talbott, said he died peacefully. An Ohio native, Talbott began his journalism career at Time magazine while studying at Yale and Oxford, where he shared accommodation with Clinton. He subsequently spent 21 years at the magazine, focusing on US-Soviet relations, serving as its Washington bureau chief and working as a foreign affairs columnist. In 1994, Talbott joined the Clinton administration as Deputy Secretary of State, where he played a key role in shaping Washington's relations with Russia and other post-Soviet states. (ANI)