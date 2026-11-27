Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Saturday urged the Supreme Court to review its order directing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, raising concerns over federal principles, religious harmony and the jurisdiction of judicial and state authorities in temple administration. In a post shared on X, Tagore said the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee was deeply concerned over the Supreme Court's order, emphasising that religious freedom, community harmony and the constitutional responsibilities of the state government must be protected while addressing the matter.

"Concern over federal principles and religious harmony - the Supreme Court must review its order! The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee expresses its deep concern over the Supreme Court's order in the matter of lighting the lamp at Thiruparankundram in Madurai. Respecting and upholding religious beliefs and worship rights, as well as safeguarding harmony among various communities and the peaceful social environment prevailing in Tamil Nadu, is everyone's foremost responsibility," he wrote.

Raising questions over the court's intervention in temple administration, the appointment of a committee comprising retired judges and the deployment of central paramilitary forces for security arrangements, Tagore said such developments required consideration in the context of the respective jurisdictions of the judiciary, state administration and temple authorities.

"In this context, the court's actions concerning temple administration, its appointment of a committee comprising retired judges, and the involvement of central paramilitary forces in security arrangements raise important questions about the jurisdictions of the judiciary, the state administration, and temple administration," he said.

"In such sensitive matters, not only must the rule of law be upheld, but the administrative responsibilities of the democratically elected state government and the federal framework established by the Indian Constitution must also be duly taken into account," Tagore added.

He further stressed that the Court's order should be framed in a manner that maintains trust and peace among all parties without hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

"Furthermore, the court's order must be framed in a way that fosters trust and peace among all parties without hurting the religious sentiments of any party," he wrote. "The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee's firm position is that the rule of law must be upheld in the country, while Tamil Nadu's peace, religious harmony, and constitutional values must be protected without any harm," Tagore added. He urged the apex court to reconsider its order, saying, "Therefore, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, we urge the Supreme Court to review its order in this matter."

The development comes amid a dispute over the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. On Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the stone pillar on November 28, permitting devotees to participate in the ceremony and directing the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. Following the directive, one company of CRPF personnel was deployed in Thiruparankundram to undertake security and surveillance duties. A senior CRPF officer confirmed the deployment, saying, "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities."

The Supreme Court bench also found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, observing that the ceremonial lamp had not been lit on November 24 despite the court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court. The controversy had intensified after the Maha Deepam was lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple during the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24 instead of at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite the earlier interim direction. The Tamil Nadu government had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on November 20, challenging its interim order permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon. The earlier direction had clarified that the permission was strictly conditional and would neither establish a legal precedent nor settle broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights. (ANI)