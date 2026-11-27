New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes are likely to grow in double digits year-on-year (YoY) while passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler (2W) volumes are projected to record single-digit growth in November, according to a Nuvama report. "We reckon wholesale growth shall continue in Nov-26 with CV volumes likely to grow in double digits YoY and PV/2W volumes to grow in single digits," the Nuvama report stated.

Domestic CV industry volumes are anticipated to expand by around 11 per cent YoY during the month, backed by positive e-way bill and freight rate trends. Within the CV segment, total volumes are estimated to rise 18 per cent YoY for Tata Motors–CV (TMCV) at 41,800 units, 15 per cent for Eicher Motors–VE Commercial Vehicles (EIM-VECV) at 8,800 units, and 11 per cent for Ashok Leyland (AL) at 20,300 units.

"PV industry volumes likely to grow in single digits in Nov-26 (~8% YoY in domestic market) supported by better affordability, new products and adequate financing availability," the report noted. Discounts in the passenger vehicle space remain largely unchanged month-on-month across most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Nuvama forecasts total volume growth of 25 per cent for Mahindra & Mahindra (MM-Auto) at 116,800 units, 17 per cent YoY for Tata Motors–PV (TMPV) at 69,000 units, 9 per cent for Hyundai at 73,000 units, and 2 per cent for Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) at 233,000 units.

Similarly, domestic 2W industry volumes are likely to register around 7 per cent YoY growth in November. Urban demand and adequate financing availability underpin this growth momentum. For November wholesale volumes, total volumes are estimated to grow 19 per cent for EIM-RE at 120,000 units, 15 per cent for TVSL at 600,000 units, 8 per cent for BJAUT at 490,000 units, and 4 per cent for HMCL at 630,000 units. "Moreover, we reckon positive export growth for mass-market OEMs led by growth in Africa, Latin America and Asia regions," the report added.

In the domestic market, key outperformers are likely to be EIM-RE and TVS Motor (TVSL) in two-wheelers, TMPV and MM in passenger vehicles, and EIM-VECV in commercial vehicles. "However, tractor volumes are likely to be flat, mainly owing to weakness in the West and South regions," the report said. The flat YoY trajectory in the tractor industry stems from a deficient rainfall season and the receipt of state-level subsidies last year. Adverse terms of trade, mainly due to fuel inflation, also weigh on the segment. Total volumes for MM-Farm are forecast to edge down 2 per cent to 43,000 units, while Escorts is projected to remain flat at 10,550 units.

"Over FY26-29E, we believe growth shall be better for domestic PVs/2Ws/MHCVs at 11%/7%/7% CAGR," the brokerage noted. In comparison, tractor growth is likely to stay moderate at a 3 per cent compound annual growth rate over the same period, with MM, EIM, and Hyundai listed as preferred OEM picks. (ANI)