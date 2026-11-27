MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) Black Friday brought cleanup work before customers for some US shopkeepers, as a Thanksgiving storm left businesses pumping out flooded premises, waiting for electricity and trying to salvage a holiday weekend that restaurants had spent days preparing for.

At Bain's Ace Hardware in Sea Bright, New Jersey, co-owner Cassandra Ferrigno said floodwater had spared the main level but reached about two feet in the basement. Employees cleaned up outside while keeping sandbags ready in case the water returned, WABC reported.

“But, we live in Sea Bright, we know what to expect and we just take it on the chin and keep moving on,” Ferrigno told the broadcaster.

Elsewhere, reopening depended on electricity. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets temporarily closed on Friday because of a power outage, then reopened after service returned. A spokesperson told WABC that the property had suffered no significant storm damage and was ready to receive shoppers.

In Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, businesses near the Potomac River faced different recovery timetables.

The Old Town Shop on South Union Street announced on Thursday night that flooding inside its premises would keep it closed on Friday and until further notice, local news outlet ALXnow reported.

Nearby, The Lucky Knot used humour to explain its delayed start.

“Our Old Town Alexandria shop had a little too much waterfront charm on Thanksgiving,” the retailer wrote on Instagram, according to ALXnow.

The shop said most of the flooding had stayed outside. It planned to give employees extra preparation time and aimed to open at noon on Black Friday.

Chadwicks, another waterfront business, reported flooding and said it was aiming to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Those were announced reopening targets, rather than confirmation that trading had resumed.

For some restaurants, the disruption had begun before the storm arrived.

In Sea Bright, staff at Drifthouse Restaurant and Lounge personally called customers after deciding to cancel 385 Thanksgiving reservations, News 12 reported on Wednesday.

“It's our biggest holiday of the year,” manager Nancy Niles told the broadcaster.

Days of preparation had already gone into the meal. Niles said the decision reflected concerns about guests travelling into an area threatened by severe weather.

The restaurant offered alternatives: guests could collect takeaway meals on Thanksgiving morning or reschedule for Saturday and Sunday, when it planned to open early.

Other establishments chose to keep their holiday plans. At Tim McCloone's Supper Club on the Asbury Park boardwalk, general manager Jen Napolitano told News 12 before the storm that the restaurant intended to remain open. Some guests cancelled, while others called seeking newly available tables.

The two restaurants' plans illustrated the decisions facing managers before the holiday: cancel a major service, accommodate guests on another day or prepare to serve those still able to come.

By Friday, customers were returning to parts of the Jersey Shore even as cleanup continued.

In Point Pleasant Beach, shoppers turned out for holiday sales, News 12 reported. In nearby Bay Head, some navigated flooded roads to reach their favourite businesses.

For those shops, the holiday weekend was continuing alongside the recovery work.