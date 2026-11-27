MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a Bench presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognizance of a complaint concerning the removal of the sacred Nishan Sahib at village Dalla Mor Qadian in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The Commission has directed the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

According to the complaint, a local farmer had donated 10 marlas of his personal land for the construction of a Gurdwara Langar Hall. Subsequently, members of the Sikh congregation installed the Nishan Sahib at the site in accordance with Sikh traditions and Gurmat Maryada.

However, certain miscreants belonging to an opposing group, with the backing of political individuals and through the misuse of government machinery, removed the sacred Nishan Sahib. The incident reportedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Taking note of the allegations, the Commission observed that they prima facie appeared to constitute violations of human rights. Accordingly, it took cognizance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed ATR within two weeks.

The Commission has also directed the authorities to provide a certified copy of the order or application issued by the competent authority authorising the removal of the Nishan Sahib.

In case no such order or application was issued, the authorities have been asked to submit a detailed report explaining the circumstances under which government machinery was deployed for the removal and the action taken in connection with the incident.

The NHRC has sought accountability from the concerned authorities and a proper investigation into the allegations. It has also emphasised the need for preventive safeguards to ensure that Sikh religious symbols, sentiments and the constitutional right to religious freedom are respected.

The Commission's intervention comes amid allegations of interference with a religious symbol installed by the Sikh congregation on land donated for the construction of a Gurdwara facility.