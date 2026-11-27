MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called upon Hindu devotees to gather in large numbers with their families at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Saturday evening for the lighting of the sacred lamp at the Deepathoon, following the Supreme Court's directive permitting the religious ceremony.

Tamil Nadu VHP President and Village Temple Priests' Association trustee R.R. Gopalji said the occasion marked a significant milestone in the prolonged legal battle waged by Hindu organisations to secure the right to light the sacred lamp atop the Tirupparankundram hill.

In a statement, Gopalji welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention, describing it as an affirmation of the constitutional rights of Hindus to practise their religious traditions.

Tirupparankundram is the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and holds immense religious significance for devotees across Tamil Nadu.

Gopalji accused the Tamil Nadu government of preventing the lighting of the lamp during the Karthigai Deepam festival despite three judicial orders, including those issued by a single judge and a division bench of the Madras High Court and an interim direction from the Supreme Court.

He alleged that political parties claiming to uphold secularism had disregarded Hindu religious sentiments for electoral considerations and accused them of indulging in vote-bank politics.

The VHP leader also criticised the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its responsibility of protecting temple properties and safeguarding traditional religious practices.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to appoint a five-member committee led by two retired High Court judges to oversee the lamp-lighting ceremony, Gopalji said the judicial intervention had brought considerable relief to devotees.

The VHP expressed gratitude to Hindu organisations, individuals and supporters who had contributed to the prolonged legal struggle and helped generate public awareness about the issue.

Gopalji maintained that the constitutional rights of Hindus must be protected without hurting the religious sentiments of other communities or infringing upon their legitimate rights.

He also recalled the death of Purnachandran, a young man from Madurai who reportedly set himself on fire last year following the controversy surrounding the lighting of the sacred lamp.

The VHP said special prayers would be offered for the departed youth during Saturday's religious ceremony. Gopalji said the Supreme Court's intervention had reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding religious freedom and traditional worship guaranteed under the Constitution.