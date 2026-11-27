MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India is set to host the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) highest policy-making body 'Plenipotentiary Conference in 2030' (PP-30), according to an official statement.

India's proposal to host PP-30 received formal acceptance at the Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha, Qatar, following its earlier approval by the ITU Council at its 2026 session in Geneva.

“India's hosting of PP-30 will provide an important opportunity to strengthen multilateral engagement, deepen cooperation among Member States and contribute to shaping the future of global telecommunications and digital technologies. India looks forward to welcoming the global telecommunications community in 2030,” said the statement.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia extended a warm invitation to the global telecommunications community through a video message in presence of ITU leadership and PP-26 delegates, inviting representatives of Member States, global telecommunications experts, policymakers, industry leaders and delegates to join India for the landmark Conference in 2030.

Scindia expressed India's sincere gratitude to all Member States for the confidence reposed in the country, both through its election to the ITU Council for the 2027–2030 term and the opportunity to host the next Plenipotentiary Conference.

The minister reaffirmed India's commitment to working alongside all Member States towards building a connected, inclusive and digitally empowered world.

Scindia said that India looks forward to welcoming the global telecommunications community not only to experience its rich civilisational heritage and vibrant cultural diversity, but also to witness its remarkable journey of technological transformation, innovation and digital inclusion.

He assured Member States that India is fully committed to organising a successful, inclusive and memorable Conference, providing an enriching platform for dialogue, collaboration and international cooperation.

India has been an active member of the International Telecommunication Union since 1869 and a continuous member of its Council since 1952.

Over the years, India has contributed to the Union's work across telecommunications standardisation, radio communication and digital development.

-IANS

na/