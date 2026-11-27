MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bluefin, a decentralized trading venue on the Sui network, announced that it will shut down its perpetual futures trading services on Dec. 4. In a post on X, the platform said the move is intended to redirect staff and infrastructure toward spot trading and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) opportunities.

Bluefin framed the decision as a response to broader shifts in how the Sui ecosystem is developing its perps capabilities.“As the Sui team internalizes more of the network's perps initiatives, we believe Bluefin's resources are best focused on opportunities that complement that direction,” the exchange said.

Bluefin will stop offering Sui perpetual futures on Dec. 4 and urged traders to close open positions by that date. Withdrawals will remain open for an unspecified period after perpetual trading ends, according to the platform. Bluefin accounted for about 95% of Sui's all-time perpetual trading volume, indicating it has been a dominant venue in the market. Reported on-chain activity has weakened: DefiLlama data shows Bluefin's Feb. 14, 2024 volume peaked at $575 million before later declining sharply. The broader Sui perps market has also contracted, with monthly perps volume falling steeply from a December 2024 peak to figures far lower in November.

Key takeawaysDec. 4 shutdown and what it means for Sui perps users

For traders using Bluefin on Sui perpetuals, the most immediate change is timing. The exchange told users to close any open positions by Dec. 4, as perpetual futures trading will end on that date.

Importantly for risk management, Bluefin said withdrawals will continue for an undetermined period after trading stops. While the company did not specify an end date for withdrawals, the message suggests funds should remain accessible even after perpetual functionality is removed.

Bluefin also noted its scale within Sui's perps activity. The exchange said it accounted for 95% of Sui's all-time perpetual trading volume and has more than 2.5 million accounts. For an ecosystem where a single venue has carried most of the perpetual flow, any exit can quickly change liquidity, slippage, and routing options for remaining traders.

Volume tells a story of both venue concentration and market cooling

Bluefin's announcement arrives alongside data pointing to a broader slowdown in Sui perpetual futures. According to DefiLlama, Bluefin recorded as much as $575 million in perpetual futures trades on Feb. 14, 2024. However, DefiLlama also shows that the single-day figure later fell to $516,253 on Friday, reflecting a major reduction in day-to-day activity.

That volatility-high volume in earlier periods followed by much thinner recent throughput-matters because perpetual markets rely on consistent participation for liquidity depth. When volumes shrink, spreads typically widen and market makers tend to become more selective, which can further discourage trading activity.

Even beyond Bluefin's own performance, DefiLlama data indicates the Sui perps market has been shrinking. The network's monthly perps volume declined from a reported peak of $4.85 billion in December 2024 to $312 million so far in November. Put differently, the venue is leaving at a time when the overall category appears to have already entered a downcycle.

Why Bluefin is pivoting: spot and tokenized RWAs

Bluefin's stated rationale centers on resource allocation rather than simply reacting to declining activity. The exchange said it is redirecting efforts toward spot trading and tokenized real-world assets-areas that can appeal to users who prefer less leverage and different risk profiles than perpetual futures.

The DEX also pointed to ecosystem-level changes. By suggesting that the Sui team is internalizing more of the network's“perps initiatives,” Bluefin implied that future development and competitive differentiation in perpetuals may be consolidating elsewhere. In that context, Bluefin's decision reads as a strategic shift: rather than invest to compete in a space that may be getting tighter or more centralized, it intends to focus on adjacent products.

For users, this means the Sui perps landscape will become more constrained after Dec. 4. For builders and liquidity providers, the move also raises questions about where perpetuals activity could migrate, and whether any other platforms on Sui can absorb the trading demand Bluefin previously served.

What traders should monitor after perpetuals end

The shutdown creates a clear deadline for anyone active in Bluefin perpetuals: positions should be closed by Dec. 4. After that date, the key uncertainties will be how liquidity develops in any remaining Sui perps markets and whether users move to other venues-or switch to spot trading-over time.

Separately, the broader contraction in Sui's perps volumes, as reported by DefiLlama, suggests that the market's depth may continue to change even before the Dec. 4 deadline. Traders should watch for how daily and monthly volumes trend leading into the shutdown, and whether withdrawals remain smooth and uninterrupted as the platform winds down trading.

For now, the most important watch items are timing compliance (closing positions before Dec. 4), operational continuity for withdrawals, and the longer-term question of whether Sui's perps activity stabilizes elsewhere or continues to decline as Bluefin exits.

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