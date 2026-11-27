Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 28: Gold Rebounds, Silver Surges! Check Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1 kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,15,097
|Rs 1,25,560
|Rs 1,53,100
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,15,289
|Rs 1,25,770
|Rs 1,53,360
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,15,143
|Rs 1,25,610
|Rs 1,53,160
|Chennai
|Rs 1,15,628
|Rs 1,26,140
|Rs 1,53,810
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,15,381
|Rs 1,25,870
|Rs 1,53,480
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,15,473
|Rs 1,25,970
|Rs 1,53,600
Why are gold and silver prices rising?
On Friday, December gold futures on MCX climbed approximately 2.4% to Rs 1,25,198 per 10 grams. December silver futures performed even better, jumping 4.4% to close at Rs 1,52,322 per kg.
Internationally, Comex gold futures gained 3.23% to $3,650 per ounce, while silver futures surged approximately 7.92% to $43.23 per ounce.
The recovery came despite a strengthening US dollar and growing expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. Bargain buying following the recent correction helped support demand for both precious metals.
Investors will continue to monitor global economic developments and US monetary policy signals for further direction in bullion markets.
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