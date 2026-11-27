MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $65.4 billion in January-September 2026, increasing by $3.9 billion, or 6.3%, year-on-year, with China and Russia remaining the country's largest trading partners, according to the National Statistics Committee.

China ranked first, accounting for $15.2 billion of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover during the reporting period. Russia followed with $10.5 billion, while Kazakhstan ranked third with $4.3 billion.

Türkiye placed fourth with $2.2 billion, followed by Afghanistan with $1.6 billion. The Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates each accounted for $1.4 billion.

France and Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, each recorded $1.3 billion in trade turnover with Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan rounded out the top 10, with $1.1 billion.

According to Trend 's calculations based on the committee's figures, China and Russia together accounted for $25.7 billion, or approximately 39.3% of Uzbekistan's total foreign trade turnover.

The 10 largest trading partners collectively generated $40.3 billion in trade turnover, equivalent to approximately 61.6% of the national total. The National Statistics Committee reported their combined share at 61.5%, with the slight difference likely reflecting rounding in the published figures.

Based on the reported annual increase of $3.9 billion, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in January-September 2025 is estimated at approximately $61.5 billion.