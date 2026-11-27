MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The winter chill is expected to become more noticeable across parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, on Saturday, with night temperatures likely to remain low and dense fog continuing in several states. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to settle between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279, indicating continued pollution concerns in the national capital.

According to monitoring stations, Burari recorded an AQI of 237, Karala 243, Ghoga 279, Nangloi 289, Ghummanhera 240, Chhawla 291, Uttam Nagar 247, NIH Narela 270, Talkatora Garden 210, Badarpur 248, Aya Nagar 303, CRRI Mathura Road 335, Shadipur 294, Sirifort 304, Pusa 308, IGI Airport (T3) 312, Chandni Chowk 317, JNU 252, Burari Crossing 279, North Campus 299, ITO 300, Dwarka Sector 8 235, Anand Vihar 279, DTU 312, Rohini 242 and Bawana 275.

Meanwhile, parts of southern India are likely to receive rainfall, with Tamil Nadu expected to witness particularly widespread showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, no significant weather activity is expected across most other parts of the country.

Both daytime and nighttime temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at most places. The falling temperatures indicate that colder conditions are likely to become more noticeable even during the afternoon, rather than being restricted to the night and early morning hours.

The recorded maximum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures were between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The IMD has also forecast mist or shallow fog at a few places during Saturday morning. Dense fog is likely at isolated places across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

These conditions are expected to persist in several of these regions over the coming days, potentially affecting visibility during morning hours.

Across Maharashtra, minimum temperatures are likely to show no significant change over the next two days, followed by a gradual fall of 2 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days.

The IMD has said that no significant cold wave or cold day conditions are likely across the country over the next seven days.

The overall weather pattern suggests that winter conditions will continue to strengthen gradually across northern India, while rainfall activity is likely to remain concentrated over parts of the southern peninsula.