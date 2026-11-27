Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Locals and visitors from various areas, including Kerala, gathered at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, located atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, on Friday morning to offer special prayers. More than 100 people, including men, women and youngsters, arrived at the dargah to participate in the special prayers. The visitors began gathering at the site early in the morning, with police personnel making security arrangements to regulate their movement towards the hilltop shrine. From 6.15 am, police personnel instructed visitors to stand in queues and collected their personal details as part of the security arrangements. Those who had gathered to offer prayers were allowed to proceed uphill only after undergoing thorough security checks. The arrangements were put in place to ensure that visitors could reach the dargah after completing the necessary verification and security procedures. More than 100 additional people are also expected to visit the dargah to offer prayers, according to the information provided.

Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials have been deployed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram to undertake security and surveillance duties following a Supreme Court directive ordering that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop the hill today. A senior CRPF officer stated that one company of the central paramilitary force has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions. "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. The development came amid a controversy over the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the lamp be lit there. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon ahead of the scheduled ceremony. (ANI)