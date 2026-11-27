Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat ranks first in India in the number of registered manufacturers of compostable plastics and products made from them, according to state-wise data presented by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The state has 62 registered manufacturers, 20 more than Tamil Nadu, which ranks second with 42, according to the release. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is making significant progress in the compostable plastics manufacturing sector. Maharashtra follows with 41 registrations, Telangana with 33 and Madhya Pradesh with 26. Gujarat accounts for approximately 16 per cent of the estimated 400 manufacturers registered nationwide on the CPCB's Compostable Plastics E-Certification portal. The state's lead comes as sustainable materials move up the agenda of the Vibrant Gujarat platform. The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra zone, held in Rajkot in January, opened with a seminar on plastic waste management and environmental protection, according to the release. At the session, CIPET Ahmedabad explained the standards and CPCB certification process for compostable plastics to entrepreneurs, GPCB officials, academics and students. The regional conferences held across the state have also seen MoUs signed with industry, including MSMEs, building momentum ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. Policy support has followed. The Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, unveiled in June, names sustainability as one of its four pillars and treats circular-economy activities as a thrust sector. It also promotes green industrial parks, cleaner production technologies and environmentally responsible manufacturing, which gives compostable plastics makers a clear place in the state's industrial plans.

"The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has set a maximum timeline of three working days from the date of receipt for deciding consent applications from compostable plastic manufacturing units, including applications for Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate. The Board introduced this timeline through a circular dated July 30, 2026. Applications are assessed in accordance with the applicable environmental requirements," said Forests and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia. The initiative complements Gujarat's broader plastic waste management efforts, which include enforcing the Plastic Waste Management Rules, promoting reuse and recycling, and coordinating with local bodies for waste collection and segregation, said Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali. The GPCB is publishing details of compostable plastic manufacturers and their products on its official website. These listings give manufacturers a government platform to showcase their products. They also help businesses, institutions, local bodies and consumers find suitable products and suppliers. Making this information public is part of the state's push to speed up the shift to sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics. As Vibrant Gujarat 2027 draws investors to the state, the listings will also help them identify capacity in the sector. Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, compostable plastic carry bags and commodities must conform to Indian Standard IS/ISO 17088:2021. Manufacturers must obtain CPCB certification before marketing or selling these products. The rules also require compostable plastic packaging and commodities to carry the label "compostable only under industrial composting". Compostable plastics are designed to break down through biological processes under controlled industrial composting conditions. Institutions planning to use compostable liners for segregated food waste should make sure the receiving composting facility accepts them and that the liners are collected separately after use. (ANI)