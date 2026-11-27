Delhi seems to have a chilly morning, followed by a sunny day on Saturday, November 28. Comfortable temperatures will be experienced during the afternoon. However, people need to be prepared for chilly temperatures in the morning and evenings.

According to IMD forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to range between 8°C to 10°C, and the maximum will be 24°C to 26°C. Mist or fog might occur in some places during the morning. Travellers will need to be cautious.

IMD Forecast and AQI Update

Mainly clear weather is expected, with light wind blowing in the morning and strong wind in the afternoon. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain below-normal over most parts of Delhi due to winter conditions.

Sunrise is at 6:54 am and sunset is at around 5:24 pm.

India Meteorological Department

Data from early morning revealed high values of AQI ranging above 200 at some places and near 300 at others in Delhi People, especially children, old people and those suffering respiratory problems, should not stay outside for a long time. Wear a mask while going out and use air purifier at homes.