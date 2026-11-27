Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 28: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
International crude oil prices remain volatile
International crude oil prices have remained volatile amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Attacks on energy infrastructure and oil tankers have raised concerns about potential disruptions to global supplies.
According to Bloomberg, Brent crude declined around 1% to settle near $95 per barrel on Friday, although it recorded a weekly gain. Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery was reportedly attacked again by Iran-backed Houthi militants, following an earlier attack on the Ras Tanura oil export hub.
The ongoing tensions around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz have also raised questions about the recovery of oil shipments from the Gulf region.
"Traders are still focused on the escalation of Strait of Hormuz attacks, and that's keeping a bid under prices," Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial Securities Inc., told Bloomberg.
High energy prices increase India's financial burden
Rising international energy prices have also increased India's import burden. Tarun Kapoor, adviser in the Prime Minister's Office, said elevated crude oil and natural gas prices have added an estimated Rs 6-7 lakh crore annually to the country's financial burden.
Speaking at the 16th Energy Security Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kapoor called for a structural shift towards electric vehicles in passenger and freight transportation to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.
India imported 122.7 million tonnes of crude oil during the first half of the 2026-27 financial year, compared with 121.8 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment