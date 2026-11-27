MENAFN - Live Mint) Budget airline Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating subsidiary has filed for bankruptcy amid mounting financial pressure. The development comes as the ongoing Iran war continues to push aviation fuel prices higher. The bankruptcy marks another major setback for the European aviation industry.

Norse Atlantic Airways AS filed for bankruptcy on November 27. The petition was filed with the Agder District Court in Norway. The company's board concluded that continuing business operations was no longer possible.

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The airline struggled to secure sufficient funds to meet its immediate financial requirements. Despite extensive efforts, the company failed to resolve its financial troubles. Rising aviation fuel costs have also increased financial pressure across the airline industry.

Norse Atlantic CEO Eivind Roald expressed regret over the decision. He acknowledged its impact on passengers, employees and business partners. The court will appoint a bankruptcy trustee to oversee further proceedings.

Will Norse Atlantic completely shut down?

The bankruptcy filing only involves the airline's Norwegian operating subsidiary. Its parent company, Norse Atlantic ASA, is not part of the bankruptcy proceedings. Other companies within the group are also excluded.

The management is exploring alternatives to keep the remaining business operational. Efforts are underway to find a solution involving the parent company and its UK subsidiary.

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The Middle East conflict has disrupted global energy markets. Growing uncertainty over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude prices higher.

Brent crude futures for January delivery reached about $96 per barrel on Friday, CNN reported. The global oil benchmark gained around 3.5% during the week. Earlier, crude prices had fallen below $90 per barrel.

Meanwhile, US-traded West Texas Intermediate crude reached approximately $84.50 per barrel. Renewed regional tensions contributed to the latest increase in oil prices.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on November 27 that an oil tanker had exploded after hitting a naval mine. Another tanker accompanying the vessel was reportedly forced to return.

Meanwhile, American forces disabled a commercial vessel on November 26. The vessel allegedly attempted to breach the US naval blockade against Iran. These developments have raised fresh concerns over global energy supplies.

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Norse Atlantic's Norwegian subsidiary is the second European airline to enter bankruptcy proceedings this year. Latvia's AirBaltic was the first, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies will meet on Sunday to decide future oil production quotas. The group has maintained steady oil production since September following six consecutive increases.