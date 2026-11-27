MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Samihah Mohamed Janum

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 (NNN) -- The Palestine Ambassadors for Childhood Network has called for stronger enforcement of international law and effective accountability mechanisms to safeguard Palestinian children's rights, stressing that existing legal commitments must be translated into concrete action.

Its spokesperson, Myemass Sulaiman, said the main obstacles to protecting Palestinian children were the lack of effective enforcement, politicisation of international responses and the absence of meaningful consequences for violations of international obligations.

“The problem is not the absence of international legal protection. The problem is the gap between the existence of these protections and their actual implementation,” she said.

She was speaking on Bernama TV's The Nation programme titled“Palestine Beyond the Headlines: The Future of Palestinian Children”.

Myemass said the Convention on the Rights of the Child provided a clear international legal framework, with Article 6 guaranteeing the right to life and development, Article 19 requiring protection from physical and psychological violence, and Article 28 recognising the right to education.

The scale of the crisis is reflected in figures published by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), which reported that more than 21,976 Palestinian children had been killed and approximately 45,569 injured in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, as of Oct 7, 2026.

Citing UNICEF estimates, PCBS said approximately one million children in the Gaza Strip were in urgent need of psychosocial support services, with the assessments indicating that nearly nine out of 10 children required such support due to accumulated trauma.

The report also documented more than 19,207 school students killed and over 28,599 injured, while 179 public schools in Gaza had been completely destroyed as of Nov 3, 2026.

“We need to move beyond reaffirming legal commitments. States must fulfil their obligations, use their diplomatic influence, ensure compliance with international law and support independent accountability mechanisms.

“International law should not depend on the identity or political position of the child whose rights have been violated,” she said.

The full PCBS report, titled The Status of the Rights of Palestinian Children, 2026, can be accessed at .

Myemass also outlined four key steps to translate documented violations into concrete action, starting with systematic, accurate and professionally verified documentation.

The second step, she said, is conducting a comprehensive analysis of the evidence; the third is submitting the findings to institutions with the authority to act; and the fourth is sustaining diplomatic and public advocacy to call for investigations, protective measures, humanitarian access, policy changes and accountability.

--NNN