SJ Auctioneers' Online-Only Collectible Collections For The Holiday Season Has Silverware, Jewelry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Categories include vintage games (including designer mahjong), toys, Swarovski and Herend, vintage pens, Baccarat, sterling silver flatware sets and objects, and wonderful decorative items.
Brooklyn, NY, USA, November 28, 2026 -- The holidays are fast approaching, and with them comes the often-agonizing question as to what to get those special people on one's last-minute holiday gift list. Luckily, there's a one-stop shop for nearly everyone on that list, young and old. It's SJ Auctioneers' online-only Collectible Collections for the Holiday Season auction, open for bidding now and ending on Sunday, December 20th.
The auction, beginning at 6pm Eastern Time, features 462 lots in a wide range of collecting categories. These include vintage games (including mahjong designer games by Piaget and Porsche), toys, Swarovski and Herend figures, vintage pens, Baccarat pieces, sterling silver flatware sets and objects, and wonderful decorative items. Pretty much every item up for bid would make a wonderful gift, for shipping in late December.
Bidding is open right now. Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers:
For the game-lover on your list, there are two Piaget mahjong tile gift set games, both like-new with the original box (both estimated at $950-$1,000); a Porsche limited-edition mahjong tile set game, still sealed in the original box (estimate: $950-$1,000); a Louis Vuitton Vivienne pegboard game (estimate: $1,500-$1,800); an extremely rare Rolls Royce 2025 Chinese Checkers boxed set, produced as a press gift and exclusive for the China/Hong Kong/Macau region, not for sale (estimate: $380-$750); and a Nintendo NES Aladdin Deck Enhancer with a bundle of seven games, in the original box (estimate: $500-$1,000).
Vintage toys that would appeal equally to kids as well as collectors include a Matchbox G-4 Race N Rally gift set of 10 toy vehicles, a vintage diecast cars collection featuring a classic silver and multi-colored G-4 Race model in 1:64 scale, 10 cars total in unopened boxes (estimate: $600-$750); a Moko Lesney Matchbox collection of four vehicles total, each one individually boxed, made in England in 1957 (estimate: $400-$650); a Gucci Cadillac Seville X Hot Wheels toy car, 1:64 scale, with the original box (estimate: $450-$500); a Li'l Abner tin litho wind-up toy that works (estimate: $450-$500); a 151⁄2 inch long ICHIKO (Japan) tin lithograph friction bus, very large and made in the early '80s (estimate: $350-$500); and an Indian Motorcycle diecast model 1948 toy with the original box (estimate: $120-$150).
Swarovski crystal figures are visually stunning and anyone who receives one as a gift is always appreciative. Examples in the auction include a colorful DC Comics Thor figurine, his pose dynamic and powerful, with box (estimate: $600-$850); an equally colorful Marvel's The Incredible Hulk figure, 4 3⁄4 inches tall, signed, with box (estimate: $600-$850); a signed lion mother figurine, about 7 inches long (estimate: $500-$750); a crystal Idyllia Strawberry, signed, brand new in the original box (estimate: $180-$250); and a small and colorful Idyllia Gouldian finch, 2 inches tall, designed by Martin Zendron (estimate: $300-$350).
Herend porcelain pieces made in Hungary are also lovely to display, own and look at. Ones in the auction include a signed rust fishnet extra-large bunny rabbit, 12 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); an adorable set showing three girls playing guitar dressed in blue, pink and green, all three colors of the Deryne (Mrs. Dery or Lady Dery) collection, each figure 81⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$1,200); a hand-painted pair of angel fish, shown on a wave with seaweed, blue and green fishnet with gold gilding (estimate: $500-$750); and a signed green cobra figurine statuette, 4 inches tall (estimate: $450-$500).
About SJ Auctioneers:
SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to.... To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Collectible Collections for the Holiday Season auction, up for bidding right now on LiveAuctioneers and ending on Sunday, December 20, at 6pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted frequently.
Brooklyn, NY, USA, November 28, 2026 -- The holidays are fast approaching, and with them comes the often-agonizing question as to what to get those special people on one's last-minute holiday gift list. Luckily, there's a one-stop shop for nearly everyone on that list, young and old. It's SJ Auctioneers' online-only Collectible Collections for the Holiday Season auction, open for bidding now and ending on Sunday, December 20th.
The auction, beginning at 6pm Eastern Time, features 462 lots in a wide range of collecting categories. These include vintage games (including mahjong designer games by Piaget and Porsche), toys, Swarovski and Herend figures, vintage pens, Baccarat pieces, sterling silver flatware sets and objects, and wonderful decorative items. Pretty much every item up for bid would make a wonderful gift, for shipping in late December.
Bidding is open right now. Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers:
For the game-lover on your list, there are two Piaget mahjong tile gift set games, both like-new with the original box (both estimated at $950-$1,000); a Porsche limited-edition mahjong tile set game, still sealed in the original box (estimate: $950-$1,000); a Louis Vuitton Vivienne pegboard game (estimate: $1,500-$1,800); an extremely rare Rolls Royce 2025 Chinese Checkers boxed set, produced as a press gift and exclusive for the China/Hong Kong/Macau region, not for sale (estimate: $380-$750); and a Nintendo NES Aladdin Deck Enhancer with a bundle of seven games, in the original box (estimate: $500-$1,000).
Vintage toys that would appeal equally to kids as well as collectors include a Matchbox G-4 Race N Rally gift set of 10 toy vehicles, a vintage diecast cars collection featuring a classic silver and multi-colored G-4 Race model in 1:64 scale, 10 cars total in unopened boxes (estimate: $600-$750); a Moko Lesney Matchbox collection of four vehicles total, each one individually boxed, made in England in 1957 (estimate: $400-$650); a Gucci Cadillac Seville X Hot Wheels toy car, 1:64 scale, with the original box (estimate: $450-$500); a Li'l Abner tin litho wind-up toy that works (estimate: $450-$500); a 151⁄2 inch long ICHIKO (Japan) tin lithograph friction bus, very large and made in the early '80s (estimate: $350-$500); and an Indian Motorcycle diecast model 1948 toy with the original box (estimate: $120-$150).
Swarovski crystal figures are visually stunning and anyone who receives one as a gift is always appreciative. Examples in the auction include a colorful DC Comics Thor figurine, his pose dynamic and powerful, with box (estimate: $600-$850); an equally colorful Marvel's The Incredible Hulk figure, 4 3⁄4 inches tall, signed, with box (estimate: $600-$850); a signed lion mother figurine, about 7 inches long (estimate: $500-$750); a crystal Idyllia Strawberry, signed, brand new in the original box (estimate: $180-$250); and a small and colorful Idyllia Gouldian finch, 2 inches tall, designed by Martin Zendron (estimate: $300-$350).
Herend porcelain pieces made in Hungary are also lovely to display, own and look at. Ones in the auction include a signed rust fishnet extra-large bunny rabbit, 12 inches tall (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); an adorable set showing three girls playing guitar dressed in blue, pink and green, all three colors of the Deryne (Mrs. Dery or Lady Dery) collection, each figure 81⁄2 inches tall (estimate: $1,000-$1,200); a hand-painted pair of angel fish, shown on a wave with seaweed, blue and green fishnet with gold gilding (estimate: $500-$750); and a signed green cobra figurine statuette, 4 inches tall (estimate: $450-$500).
About SJ Auctioneers:
SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to.... To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Collectible Collections for the Holiday Season auction, up for bidding right now on LiveAuctioneers and ending on Sunday, December 20, at 6pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted frequently.
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