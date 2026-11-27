WB Weather Update: The temperature in South Bengal could drop by up to five degrees at the end of November and early December. In the western districts, temperature may remain around 14 to 15 degrees.

As the end of the year approaches, the mercury will gradually drop. And its beginning will be from the last day of November. On November 28th weekend, Kolkata's sky will be mostly clear.

On this day, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 18°C respectively. Although winter hasn't fully set in, the indication of its arrival has begun.

Meaning this is the time to get ready by sunning warm clothes, quilts, and blankets. They might be needed suddenly any night or early morning.

Currently, due to the sun, winter isn't truly felt, but cold northerly winds have started entering the state. Consequently, the weather remains pleasant in the evening or at night.

For now, there is no significant chance of rain. The weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the state. However, it is better to take extra precautions for children and the elderly during this time.

The city is expected to have mostly clear skies. Although there is a feeling of mild cold in the morning and night, the weather will be relatively warm in the afternoon.

Today there is no chance of rain in any district of South Bengal. There will be mild fog in the morning, but the sun will come out as the day progresses. The mercury in South Bengal can drop by up to five degrees.

According to sources in the Alipore Meteorological Department, the temperature in South Bengal could drop by up to five degrees at the end of November and the beginning of December. In the western districts, the temperature may be around 14 to 15 degrees.