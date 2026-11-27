MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two oil tankers struck naval mines and subsequently caught fire in the area of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

One of the vessels reportedly struck a mine near Oman's Port of Khasab, while the other was hit in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the IRGC, one of the tankers struck a mine at the entrance to Oman's Port of Khasab, while the other hit a mine in the eastern part of the strait while following a route not authorized by Tehran. It was noted that both vessels had attempted to pass through the strait undetected by switching off their Automatic Identification Systems (AIS).

The IRGC warned that the route in question is heavily mined and that US military aircraft would be unable to protect vessels attempting to pass through this route.