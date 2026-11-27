MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) A powerful Thanksgiving storm has battered parts of the northeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, leaving thousands of residents without electricity and water, flooding homes and businesses, damaging infrastructure and disrupting holiday celebrations across New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

From families struggling without heating and basic utilities to firefighters rescuing residents from storm-damaged homes, the severe weather disrupted daily life and holiday plans across several communities, with some households expected to remain without electricity until Sunday.

Nichelle Ryan needed bottled water. The Thanksgiving storm had knocked out electricity, heating and water at her home in Smallwood, New York. But when she reached a shop in nearby White Lake on Friday, it was closed. The power was out there, too.

“Now I have no power, heat and no water,” she told local broadcaster News 12.

A nearby petrol station was also shut. Another Smallwood resident, who asked the station not to identify her, voiced the anxiety of being cut off from everyday services:“My concern is, what do I do if something happens? Everyone is closed.”

For some households, the wait could extend through Sunday. Electricity supplier NYSEG told News 12 that crews were confronting more than 300 downed wires and 31 broken utility poles across its service territory.

Local media reports described thousands of residents of New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia navigating flooded streets, firefighters helping people escape their homes and families waiting for electricity to return.

In Maryland's Montgomery County, two adults had to leave their house through a window after a large tree crashed into it on Thanksgiving morning.

Firefighters helped them down a ladder from the damaged home on Lombardy Road, 7News reported, citing county fire officials. Neither was injured, but the house sustained major structural damage and both residents were displaced.

On Maryland's coast, strong winds tore roofing from the East Winds West condominium building in Ocean City, scattering debris around the property. Fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, and part of 70th Street was closed while crews dealt with the wreckage. No injuries were reported, according to 7News.

WSSC Water asked 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties to limit water use after intermittent power failures affected two filtration plants.

In New Jersey, the storm disrupted holiday meals before families could gather around restaurant tables.

At Drifthouse Restaurant and Lounge in Sea Bright, staff personally contacted customers to cancel 385 Thanksgiving reservations as the storm approached, News 12 reported.

“It's our biggest holiday of the year,” manager Nancy Niles told the station on Wednesday.

Monmouth County reported more than 49,000 JCP&L customers still without electricity. Fallen trees and wires blocked roads in several communities, while sections of Ocean Avenue in Spring Lake and Belmar were closed for cleanup.

In Virginia, flooding interrupted the start of the holiday shopping season in Alexandria's Old Town.

The Old Town Shop announced that water had entered its premises and it would remain closed until further notice, local publication ALXnow reported. Other waterfront businesses delayed opening while staff prepared their shops and restaurants.

“Our Old Town Alexandria shop had a little too much waterfront charm on Thanksgiving,” clothing retailer The Lucky Knot wrote on Instagram, according to ALXnow.

The retailer said most of the water had stayed outside and gave employees extra time before a planned noon opening on Friday. Nearby restaurant Chadwicks also reported flooding and planned a later opening.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency on Friday as officials began assessing losses to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

On Long Island, some residents improvised ways to continue with the holiday.

Fred Geiger, who lives on flooded Arctic Street in Lindenhurst, parked his vehicle on higher ground, walked through the water and used a scooter to reach a railway station for work, ABC7 reported. Other residents moved cars to higher ground, while some families arrived early to avoid worsening conditions.

Geiger expected to have his turkey dinner at work.

“We're pretty resilient down here, so I'm sure we will be alright,” he told the station.