MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, forecasting rainfall of varying intensity accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the State.

According to a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, a trough extending from the southern parts of Lakshadweep across the east-central Arabian Sea to the Karnataka coast persists at an altitude of around 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Saturday.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds is expected in parts of Tiruppur, Erode, Cuddalore, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Theni districts, besides the Karaikal region.

Light rainfall is also likely at a few places across the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The weather department has forecast a gradual reduction in rainfall activity across the State from Sunday, although districts along the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu are expected to continue receiving showers.

Moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Sunday. Light showers are expected in other southern districts and areas adjoining the Western Ghats. However, predominantly dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely in some localities.

The maximum temperature in the State capital is expected to hover between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The forecast indicates that rainfall activity will remain concentrated mainly over southern Tamil Nadu, the Cauvery delta region and districts bordering the Western Ghats on Saturday. While heavy showers are expected in six districts, the remaining districts covered under the weather alert are likely to experience moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.