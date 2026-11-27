MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia has caught the attention of social media users.

This time his latest picture in a striking black velvet ensemble, has left fans drawing comparisons with his late maternal grandfather and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna.

The pictures, shared on Instagram by designer Rohit Bal's official account, show Aarav dressed in a black velvet jacket. Aarav has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being born into one of Bollywood's most prominent families.

His hairstyle, moustache and facial features particularly seem to have reminded social media users of the iconic Rajesh Khanna. The comments section was soon filled with references to the veteran actor. One user wrote,“He is one good looking lad, Rajesh Khanna.”

Another commented,“Akshay Prime Vibes”, while another said,“Very handsome! Does look a lot like Rajesh Khanna ji.” A fan wrote,“He is looking just like his grand father. Rajesh Khanna ji.”

Another comment read,“Rajesh khanna reimagined”, while one user simply wrote,“What a look.. Rajesh Khanna.” The comparisons continued, with another fan saying,“Rajesh khanna reimagined”, while a comment on the post read,“He is looking just like his grand father. Rajesh Khanna ji.”

Aarav's latest appearance comes amid growing interest in his personal style. Unlike his parents Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Aarav has generally maintained a low profile and rarely seeks the spotlight. The striking appearance also received appreciation from Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who commented,“ok obsessed.”

For the uninitiated, Aarav is the elder child of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, making Rajesh Khanna Aarav's maternal grandfather.

Rajesh Khanna was regarded as India's first superstar, and passed away in Mumbai on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69. Known for films such as 'Aradhana', 'Anand', 'Amar Prem', 'Kati Patang' and 'Haathi Mere Saathi', he became one of the defining stars of Hindi cinema.

–IANS

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