However, the meaning of“Type 1” can vary between standards and markets. Under IS 15477, for example, Type 1 adhesive is mainly associated with regular ceramic tiles and general internal tiling applications. Other standards may use different classifications. Therefore, manufacturers should always check the applicable local standard before developing a formula.

For manufacturers looking for suitable raw materials, cellulose ether and redispersible polymer powder are two important ingredients to consider.

What is Type 1 Adhesive for Tile?

A type 1 adhesive for tile is generally intended for regular tile installation where extremely high performance is not required.

A typical cement-based tile adhesive may contain cement, graded sand or mineral fillers, cellulose ether and other additives. Depending on the required performance, manufacturers may also add redispersible polymer powder (RDP).

The final formula needs to balance several properties, including:



Workability

Water retention

Open time

Slip resistance

Adhesion Setting behavior

The exact formulation depends on the tile, substrate, application method and required standard.

Why is Cellulose Ether Used in Tile Adhesive?

Cellulose ether is an important additive in cement-based tile adhesive. HPMC and MHEC/HEMC can be used to improve the fresh properties of the adhesive.

One of their key functions is water retention. Cellulose ether helps the adhesive hold water for longer after mixing. This supports cement hydration and helps prevent the mixture from drying too quickly during application.

Cellulose ether also affects viscosity and workability. With the right grade, the adhesive can be easier to mix, spread and comb with a notched trowel.

Depending on the formulation, HPMC or MHEC/HEMC can help improve:



Water retention

Workability

Open time

Consistency

Slip resistance Application feel

The right cellulose ether should be selected according to the complete formulation rather than viscosity alone.

HPMC vs. MHEC/HEMC for Tile Adhesive

HPMC and MHEC/HEMC are both cellulose ethers, but they can behave differently in a cement-based system. Their chemical structure and product specifications can affect water retention, viscosity, open time and workability.

For this reason, tile adhesive manufacturers may choose HPMC or MHEC/HEMC depending on the performance they want to achieve.

In some formulations, HPMC can provide the desired balance of water retention and workability. In others, MHEC/HEMC may be preferred for its application behavior and open-time performance.

There is no universal rule that one type is always better. The best choice depends on the cement, filler, polymer, additives, mixing process and target performance.

What Does RDP Do in Tile Adhesive?

Redispersible polymer powder (RDP) is another important raw material used in Redispersible polymer powder, or RDP powder, is another important raw material for many polymer-modified tile adhesive formulations.

After mixing with water, RDP redistributes in the cement-based system and forms a polymer film as the adhesive dries. This can improve bonding and help the adhesive handle small movements between the tile and substrate.

For manufacturers, RDP can contribute to:



Better adhesion

Improved flexibility

Better resistance to stress Improved bonding to different substrates

The required RDP level depends on the target performance. A standard internal adhesive may need a different polymer level from a higher-performance adhesive designed for more demanding applications.

HPMC, MHEC/HEMC and RDP: What is the Difference?

These raw materials perform different functions and should not be considered interchangeable.