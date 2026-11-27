(MENAFN- GetNews) Shijiazhuang City, Hebei, China - Nov. 27, 2026 - Choosing the right raw materials is important when making a type 1 adhesive for tile. The adhesive needs good workability, water retention, open time and bonding performance so that it can be mixed and applied smoothly.
However, the meaning of“Type 1” can vary between standards and markets. Under IS 15477, for example, Type 1 adhesive is mainly associated with regular ceramic tiles and general internal tiling applications. Other standards may use different classifications. Therefore, manufacturers should always check the applicable local standard before developing a formula.
For manufacturers looking for suitable raw materials, cellulose ether and redispersible polymer powder are two important ingredients to consider.
What is Type 1 Adhesive for Tile?
A type 1 adhesive for tile is generally intended for regular tile installation where extremely high performance is not required.
A typical cement-based tile adhesive may contain cement, graded sand or mineral fillers, cellulose ether and other additives. Depending on the required performance, manufacturers may also add redispersible polymer powder (RDP).
The final formula needs to balance several properties, including:
Workability
Water retention
Open time
Slip resistance
Adhesion
Setting behavior
The exact formulation depends on the tile, substrate, application method and required standard.
Why is Cellulose Ether Used in Tile Adhesive?
Cellulose ether is an important additive in cement-based tile adhesive. HPMC and MHEC/HEMC can be used to improve the fresh properties of the adhesive.
One of their key functions is water retention. Cellulose ether helps the adhesive hold water for longer after mixing. This supports cement hydration and helps prevent the mixture from drying too quickly during application.
Cellulose ether also affects viscosity and workability. With the right grade, the adhesive can be easier to mix, spread and comb with a notched trowel.
Depending on the formulation, HPMC or MHEC/HEMC can help improve:
Water retention
Workability
Open time
Consistency
Slip resistance
Application feel
The right cellulose ether should be selected according to the complete formulation rather than viscosity alone.
HPMC vs. MHEC/HEMC for Tile Adhesive
HPMC and MHEC/HEMC are both cellulose ethers, but they can behave differently in a cement-based system. Their chemical structure and product specifications can affect water retention, viscosity, open time and workability.
For this reason, tile adhesive manufacturers may choose HPMC or MHEC/HEMC depending on the performance they want to achieve.
In some formulations, HPMC can provide the desired balance of water retention and workability. In others, MHEC/HEMC may be preferred for its application behavior and open-time performance.
There is no universal rule that one type is always better. The best choice depends on the cement, filler, polymer, additives, mixing process and target performance.
What Does RDP Do in Tile Adhesive?
Redispersible polymer powder (RDP) is another important raw material used in Redispersible polymer powder, or RDP powder, is another important raw material for many polymer-modified tile adhesive formulations.
After mixing with water, RDP redistributes in the cement-based system and forms a polymer film as the adhesive dries. This can improve bonding and help the adhesive handle small movements between the tile and substrate.
For manufacturers, RDP can contribute to:
Better adhesion
Improved flexibility
Better resistance to stress
Improved bonding to different substrates
The required RDP level depends on the target performance. A standard internal adhesive may need a different polymer level from a higher-performance adhesive designed for more demanding applications.
HPMC, MHEC/HEMC and RDP: What is the Difference?
These raw materials perform different functions and should not be considered interchangeable.
| Raw Material
| Main Function in Tile Adhesive
| HPMC
| Water retention, workability, open time and consistency
| MHEC/HEMC
| Water retention, workability, open time and application properties
| RDP
| Adhesion, flexibility and polymer modification
In a well-designed formulation, cellulose ether and RDP can work together. HPMC or MHEC/HEMC mainly helps control the behavior of the fresh adhesive, while RDP has a stronger influence on bonding and flexibility after curing.
How to Choose Raw Materials for Type 1 Adhesive?
There is no single HPMC, MHEC/HEMC or RDP grade that works for every tile adhesive formula.
Before selecting a grade, manufacturers should consider:
Tile type: Porous ceramic tiles and low-absorption tiles can require different formulations: Wall and floor applications may have different requirements, especially regarding slip resistance: Concrete, cement mortar and plaster can affect adhesive performance time: If installers need more time to place tiles, suitable water retention and workability become more important performance: The formulation should be designed according to the required adhesion, flexibility and application properties standard: The classification and testing requirements should always be checked before finalizing the formulation.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is type 1 adhesive for tile?
Which cellulose ether is used in type 1 tile adhesive?
Can MHEC/HEMC be used instead of HPMC in tile adhesive?
Why is RDP added to tile adhesive?
Can JINJI CHEMICAL provide samples for tile adhesive testing?
JINJI CHEMICAL: Cellulose Ether and RDP for Tile Adhesive
JINJI CHEMICAL supplies HPMC, MHEC/HEMC and RDP for manufacturers of tile adhesive and other dry-mix mortar products.
Our cellulose ether products can be selected according to viscosity, water retention, workability, open time and application requirements. Different RDP grades are available for different bonding and flexibility needs.
For manufacturers developing a type 1 adhesive for tile, raw material selection should start with the target tile, substrate, required standard and desired performance rather than simply choosing the lowest-cost grade.
JINJI CHEMICAL can help customers evaluate suitable HPMC, MHEC/HEMC and RDP options based on their formulation and application.
Need suitable raw materials for your tile adhesive formulation? Contact JINJI CHEMICAL for a sample and product recommendation.
About us
Founded in 2002 and based in Hebei Province, China, we have over 20 years of experience in the production of HPMC, MHEC, HEC, and RDP. Our core products: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose(HPMC), Methyl Hydroxyethyl Cellulose(MHEC/HEMC), Hydroxyethyl Cellulose(HEC), and Redispersible Polymer Powder(RDP). These products are widely used in construction, building materials, coatings & paints, cosmetics, daily chemicals, detergents, and other related fields.
MENAFN27112026003238003268ID1112032452
CommentsNo comment