MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Polls opened on Saturday in Australia's state of Victoria for elections to choose members of the state parliament, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

A total of 1,037 candidates are contesting 88 lower-house and 40 upper-house seats in what the Victorian Electoral Commission described as the state's "biggest and most complex state election yet."

Polling places are scheduled to remain open from 8 am to 6 pm local time (2100GMT Friday to 0700GMT Saturday).

Vote counting will begin after polls close, with preliminary results expected during the evening.

The opposition Liberal-National Coalition, led by Jess Wilson, is seeking to unseat the ruling Labor government.

Meanwhile, the far-right One Nation party could expand its representation beyond its current single upper-house seat, potentially gaining greater influence over the next government's agenda.

--NNN-ANADOLU