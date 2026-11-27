MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA CITY/ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- More than 1.3 million Palestinians living in deteriorating tents face a potential humanitarian disaster as a severe weather system is expected to hit the enclave within days, Gaza's Civil Defence warned Friday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal told reporters that 65 per cent of Gaza's population is living in tents unfit for habitation, and that 200,000 deteriorating tents and 1,000 shelters are at risk of flooding.

Basal also warned of the danger of damaged buildings collapsing on displaced Palestinians sheltering inside them.

“If these forecasts are accurate, we are facing a real disaster,” he said.

He issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to the international community, international organisations and charitable institutions to act before the weather system arrives, provide relief to residents and support Gaza's essential services.

Basal said Civil Defence teams are suffering from severe shortages of fuel, lubricants, tyres, batteries, spare parts, rapid-response vehicles and water pumps, while municipalities also need equipment to deal with the expected effects of the weather.

He stressed the need to replace damaged tents with ones that can protect displaced people from rainfall and to allocate funding to rehabilitate infrastructure in displacement areas to ensure minimum humane living conditions.

Basal said the continuation of current conditions constitutes a clear violation of Palestinians' rights, dignity and privacy, warning that the approaching weather system would not be the last to strike Gaza during the winter.

He added that the effect of the anticipated disaster could be reduced if the necessary supplies were provided to Gaza's population, but warned that the consequences would be more severe if international silence and inaction continued.

“The citizen is a responsibility on the shoulders of this world, and humanity must be protected by all responsible parties,” he said.

On Nov 6, a severe weather system hit Gaza, killing five Palestinians, including two women and three children, after a sand embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced people in the central city of Deir al-Balah, according to the Civil Defence.

The storm flooded more than 70,000 tents and affected around 350,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Higher Committee for Winter Emergency Response.

On Nov 13, Gaza's Health Ministry announced the death of 9-month-old Palestinian infant Kinan Ahmed Arqiq from severe hypothermia, marking the first cold-related death of the current winter season.

Ten Palestinians died from cold exposure during the previous winter, according to the ministry.

The suffering of Palestinians in Gaza is worsening as the enclave enters its fourth winter since the start of Israel's genocidal war in October 2023, amid widespread destruction of homes, infrastructure and sewage networks and with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians forced to live in tents and shelters lacking necessities.

--NNN-ANADOLU