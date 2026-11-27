MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, appointing Prashant Kumar as the new Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Agra Zone, while S.K. Bhagat has been attached to the police headquarters in Lucknow.

According to the transfer order issued by the state government, S.K. Bhagat, a 1998-batch IPS officer, who was serving as ADG, Agra Zone, has been transferred to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, a 2000-batch IPS officer, who was posted as ADG (Administration), Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has been appointed as the new ADG of Agra Zone.

The latest reshuffle comes amid a series of transfers in the state police administration ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Earlier, on Friday, the state government transferred 28 IPS officers in a major administrative exercise, changing the responsibilities of several senior officials, including police commissioners of Noida and Ghaziabad, ADGs of Lucknow and Bareilly zones, and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) of various ranges.

As part of Friday's reshuffle, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J. Ravinder Goud was appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), while Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh was transferred to Ghaziabad. Singh had been serving as the Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar for nearly four years.

Similarly, Lucknow Zone ADG Praveen Kumar was transferred to Bareilly Zone, while Bareilly Zone ADG Ramit Sharma was appointed as the new ADG of Lucknow Zone.

Lucknow Range Inspector General (IG) Kiran S. was appointed as the Police Commissioner of Varanasi, while Aligarh Range DIG Prabhakar Chaudhary was transferred to Lucknow Range.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia was appointed as ADG (Establishment), Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal was transferred to Prayagraj as its new Police Commissioner.

Officials said the transfers were aimed at strengthening the administrative machinery and ensuring effective law and order management ahead of the Assembly elections.