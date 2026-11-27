MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) supervised by Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA) recorded trading volume ofin the first half of 2026, according to an FMA update published Friday. The regulator also highlighted that most activity is increasingly cross-border within Europe, withof user accounts on these platforms originating from other European Economic Area (EEA) countries-especially

For investors and market participants, the figures point to a widening European footprint for regulated crypto services-and, in turn, intensify pressure on the EU to clarify who supervises what across borders. The FMA's release comes as European discussions continue over whether supervision should be centralized or coordinated more tightly under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Austria's FMA reports €20.4 billion in trading volume by FMA-supervised CASPs for H1 2026. About 74% of user accounts are held by users in other EEA countries, with Germany and France the biggest contributors. H1 2026 volume ( €20.4 billion ) surpasses the €17 billion trading volume the FMA reported for the full year 2025. The cross-border mix strengthens the case for a more harmonized EU supervisory framework, including expanded ESMA authority.

Key takeawaysAustria's supervised crypto market continues to expand

The FMA's latest numbers cover CASPs operating under Austrian supervision. In aggregate, these platforms achieved €20.4 billion in trading volume during the first six months of 2026, the regulator said in its press release.

Equally notable is the comparison the FMA draws to past performance. In its annual report, the FMA previously cited €17 billion in trading volume for all of 2025. With H1 2026 already higher, the regulator's data suggests continued growth momentum rather than a seasonal spike.

Beyond the totals, the composition of user accounts is where the FMA sees a structural shift. The supervisor said 74% of accounts are linked to users based in other EEA countries. That means a significant portion of the underlying customer base does not reside solely in Austria, even though the trading activity is being reported through Austrian oversight.

Cross-border activity puts pressure on EU supervision

In the FMA's framing, rising cross-border activity is the reason Europe's supervisory framework for crypto matters more than ever. When most platform users are located across borders, the question of supervisory coordination becomes less theoretical and more practical-particularly when firms, services, and market infrastructure overlap jurisdictions.

The regulator pointed to ongoing EU-level discussions about whether ESMA should play an enhanced role. Specifically, the FMA said increasing cross-border activity creates a“sharp focus” on the adequacy of Europe's supervision of the crypto industry.

For users, the outcome of these discussions can affect how consistently rules are enforced across member states. For firms, it can shape compliance costs and reduce uncertainty about regulatory responsibilities. And for investors, a more unified supervisory approach can be tied-at least indirectly-to market integrity and risk oversight.

ESMA centralization proposal gains momentum in EU policy debates

The FMA's comments align with earlier policy developments described in the article's reference material. In December 2025, the European Commission proposed transferring“direct supervisory competences” for parts of market infrastructure, including CASPs, to ESMA -if EU lawmakers approve the plan.

The referenced proposal, as described, would shift the European approach closer to the kind of structure seen in the United States, where a single regulator oversees major securities-market functions through its own remit. While the specific details of how such a transfer would work across EU legal instruments were not expanded in the provided text, the thrust is clear: policymakers are debating whether the EU should move toward a more centralized supervisory model for certain crypto activities.

At the national level, the policy debate has also been echoed by regulators in multiple jurisdictions. In September 2025, France became the third European country to call for ESMA to take over supervision of major crypto firms, joining Austrian and Italian securities regulators. This indicates the discussion is not limited to one member state's preferences; it is developing into a broader bloc of support for supervisory consolidation.

What to watch next as the EU decides who supervises

The FMA's data does more than document trading volume: it provides a quantitative backdrop for why EU regulators are revisiting governance of crypto market oversight. If H1 2026 growth continues, the activity levels involved-and the cross-border customer base driving them-could further strengthen arguments for supervisory changes.

Readers should watch how EU lawmakers respond to the European Commission's ESMA-centralization proposal and whether more national regulators publicly align as the debate moves from concept to implementation. Just as importantly, they should monitor whether supervision becomes more consistent across borders-or whether coordination remains fragmented despite the expanding European footprint reflected in FMA's numbers.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.