An Era in Anddemar: Official Book Trailer Image

Anddemar's 'foremost knight' Sir Jaide and Starwing

An Era in Anddemar: Cover Art by Lee Matthews

What do wormholes and Romantic poet John Keats have in common? The answer is one of the enigmas that makes An Era in Anddemar unlike other mythopoeic novels.

- Maureen B. RobertsADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two-time university literary Prize winner, science graduate and psychotherapist Maureen B. Roberts spent decades carefully crafting, revising, and finely honing this epic science fantasy as a groundbreaking 'new myth for our time'. It's a vast vision offering something daring: the portrayal of a galaxy as a vibrant, interwoven community in which each star, world and creature contributes to the 'Great Dance' - a harmonic cosmic energy sustaining all existence. The cosmic setting isn't merely a backdrop, in other words; it's an organic network pulsating with music, colour, rhythm, and the full spectrum of life.And unlike the familiar 'dark vs light' trope of other mythopoeic sagas, Anddemar's enemy isn't a stereotypical villain, dark lord, or invading army, but rather something crass, bland and soulless. It's a 'Greyness' that infiltrates like a monotonous sound, dull thought, or seeping stain as it dims stars, unsettles the balance of Nature, unleashes destruction, dulls passion and imagination, and threatens the sacred marriage of darkness and light that holds the galaxy together.As to the book's other novelties, try these for uniqueness: wormholes that channel music. Romantic poet John Keats as the young knight, Sir Daphen, whose poetry helps to repel Greyness. Sentient stars able to form lifelong friendships with other beings. Giant kaleidoscopes that double as cosmic tuning fork towers. Hollow moons like giant bubbles. But these and other wonders aside, on a deeper level the novel calls into question the very nature of the Cosmos itself. Do we relate to it as merely a collection of lifeless matter and energy, or is a more intimate, soulful kind of understanding open to us?That's a question left largely to the reader. It's also an enigma teased out through one extraordinary conversation between Keats as Sir Daphen, and a marooned Earth scientist whose colleagues find themselves completely out of their depth in Anddemar's reality. We eventually find ourselves asking whether Anddemar's interweaving of myth, ritual magic, advanced science, and vision is perhaps a new mode of reality reflecting an evolved consciousness centred in love and relatedness. What starts off as a medieval-ish science fantasy is dramatically inverted further on, when the distinction between imagination and solid reality blurs and we come to realise that how we respond to the Cosmos determines what our perception and understanding of it will be.Blue Reviews' 5 Star Editorial Review notes that with An Era in Anddemar the 'boundaries between body, mind, dream, matter, and cosmos repeatedly become permeable. The result is a universe in which travelling through space can simultaneously feel like travelling through the psyche.' They describe the epic as 'an expansive, unconventional, deeply imaginative work of mythopoeic fiction. It is romantic without apology... and cosmic while remaining preoccupied with the profoundly human need to belong.' They add: 'Against the greyness, Roberts proposes something almost radically unfashionable: love, imagination, beauty, courage, community, reverence for nature, and a renewed sense of the sacred.'In an era when speculative fiction sometimes leans heavily toward dystopia, cynicism, violence, or technological anxiety, An Era in Anddemar makes an unapologetic case for the full spectrum of imagination itself. Its natural settings, celestial vistas, musical themes, exotic interiors, and spiritual topography are not ornamental extras. Beauty is essential to the novel's heart and soul. Thomas Anderson, Editor in Chief for Literary Titan writes that 'An Era in Anddemar turns an entire galaxy into a love song for the wild, radiant soul of life.' Readers' Favorite [5 Star Editorial Review] describes the novel as a 'soaring epic that reads like a myth newly dreamed into being... Fans of richly layered storytelling, elevated prose, and visionary world-building will find themselves utterly transported.'The lyrical tone and atmosphere of the novel is uniquely eclectic: astronomy and speculative science intertwine with Celtic themes, shamanism, the Grail myth and spiritual warfare. Core themes of balance, community and sacrifice are woven together by love - as the ultimate force capable of resisting an encroaching void. In addition to friendships and galactic alliances, at the heart of the myth is the deeply devotional love between Anddemar's 'foremost knight' Sir Jaide and Starwing, the immortal Vidar Quain of the Dreaming and 'fairest of all beings'. 'I wanted to portray the most exquisite Romantic relationship ever envisioned,' says Roberts. 'Without exaggeration, I can say that, for me at least, An Era in Anddemar achieves that aim.'It's worth adding that the potential for an adaptation of the novel into a series of epic movies is enormous, given that such films would feature journeys, unforgettable characters, breathtaking settings, cosmic marvels, and bizarre modes of conflict that have never before been portrayed.A shorter offshoot of the epic, Soul Among the Stars: A New Myth of the Cosmos as Love, is scheduled for publication by Collective Ink Books [London] in 2027. Featuring a Foreword by theoretical physicist Dr Herbert van Erkelens, the book is a collection of Messages from cosmic beings who identify as the 'Ancient Starseeders'. Dr Paul DeBlassie III, depth psychologist and award-winning author of metaphysical fiction, writes that 'Soul Among the Stars... calls us into a deeper relationship with psyche, Earth, and the numinous cosmos to which we have always belonged.'You can check out the official 'epic music/storyline' An Era in Anddemar Book Trailer on YouTube, and obtain a copy of An Era in Anddemar from Amazon.

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An Era in Anddemar: Official Epic Music/Storyline Book Trailer

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Modern Mythological Odyssey An Era In Anddemar Offers A New Vision Of A Galaxy As A Living Web Of Communion News Provided By Vandrassian Press November 28, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion



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