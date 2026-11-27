Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Will O'Rourke has been included in New Zealand's 16-member Test squad for next month's tour of Australia, marking his return to the side after recovering from hamstring and calf injuries. The tall fast bowler is expected to play a key role in New Zealand's pace attack, with his height and ability to extract bounce making him a suitable option for the challenging Australian conditions. O'Rourke's inclusion was confirmed when the squad was announced on Saturday.

The four-Test series between Australia and New Zealand will begin in Perth on December 9, with the opening match scheduled to run until December 13. The remaining fixtures will be played across Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand will head into the four-Test series with seven seam-bowling options, led by Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson. The visitors will be aiming to improve their record in Australia, having won just one Test series on Australian soil in their history. The upcoming assignment will also be a significant milestone for captain Tom Latham, with the third Test, scheduled to begin on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), set to mark his 100th appearance in the longest format.

O'Rourke was rested from New Zealand's recent home Test series against India as the team management prioritised his recovery and fitness ahead of the demanding Australian tour. The 23-year-old has represented New Zealand in 14 Tests, claiming 49 wickets at an impressive average of 24.55 and a strike rate of 41.7. Meanwhile, the squad also features experienced campaigners Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips, alongside emerging pace options Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher and Michael Rae. Mitchell Santner (hand fracture) and Blair Tickner (hamstring injury), who were both ruled out of the Test series against India, will continue their respective rehabilitation programmes, with the duo expected to join the squad in Australia once they regain full fitness.

New Zealand's Test squad for Australia: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith and Will Young. (ANI)