New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India, and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), UAE, have expanded their institutional partnership across research, convenings and strategic dialogue, with a focus on advancing the India-UAE relationship. According to an official press release issued by ORF, the expanded partnership will focus on developing ideas and initiatives of bilateral and multilateral relevance, particularly in the context of the changing global geopolitical and security landscape.

As part of the collaboration, the two institutions will undertake a joint study titled“Rethinking Security in the Arabian Sea for Common Prosperity”, which will examine the evolving security landscape of the Arabian Sea and explore ways for India, the UAE and other regional and international partners to build greater resilience against emerging security challenges. The study will go beyond conventional security frameworks to examine emerging areas of strategic importance, including critical maritime infrastructure, subsea cables, new technologies, autonomous systems and the changing nature of warfare.

ORF President Dr Samir Saran said the Arabian Sea had historically served as a centre of civilisational exchange, facilitating the movement of trade, languages, science, cultures and societies across the world.“The Arabian Sea has been a cradle of civilisations. It has carried language, trade, commodities, science, cultures, and societies to the far ends of the world, not just our common geographies,” Saran said. He added that the principal stakeholders in the region were rethinking both traditional and non-traditional security architectures, and said the partnership would help translate these ideas into recommendations grounded in research and dialogue.

ECSSR Director General Dr Sultan Mohamed AlNuaimi said the India-UAE relationship was increasingly evolving beyond shared interests towards a shared vision of security, stability and prosperity.“In an era of growing geopolitical uncertainty, think tanks have an important role in translating the strength of bilateral relations into forward-looking ideas and actionable policy recommendations,” AlNuaimi said. He said the expanded partnership with ORF reflected this approach, adding that the joint study would seek to advance a more comprehensive understanding of security, address emerging strategic challenges and strengthen the resilience of economic and technological networks underpinning shared prosperity.

The press release noted that India-UAE relations had expanded significantly in recent years, supported by growing economic, strategic and political engagement. The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2022, has provided further momentum to bilateral trade and investment. The two countries have also deepened cooperation across security, connectivity, energy, technology and other areas of mutual interest. Through joint research, thought leadership and convenings, ORF and ECSSR aim to contribute to forward-looking policy discussions across the Arabian Sea and strengthen the intellectual and policy foundations of the India-UAE relationship. (ANI)