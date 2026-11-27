MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An e-scooter rider who suddenly appeared at a pedestrian crossing in Deira left limousine driver Hameed Khan believing he had hit someone.

Hameed was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe to pick up a hotel guest when he turned right at an unsignalled crossing. He said he had checked his mirrors and the road before taking the turn, but an e-scooter rider entered his path with little warning.

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“I applied the brakes immediately. There were only a few inches between my car and the rider,” he said.“I thought I had hit him.”

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Hameed said he got out of the vehicle after crossing to check on the rider.“My hands were shaking. I looked around for him, but he had already gone.”

His experience is among a series of concerns raised by residents as new federal rules for e-scooters, e-bikes and mopeds are set to take effect on January 1, 2027.

Under the new framework, licensing authorities will issue three-year permits for e-scooters, e-bikes and mopeds to applicants aged 15 and above. The rules also require personal mobility devices to be registered under procedures set by the relevant authority, used only on designated routes and kept off roads meant for vehicle traffic.

Residents interviewed by Khaleej Times said they welcomed clearer rules, but called for stricter checks against riders who speed, use vehicle roads, travel in the wrong direction or allow children to use e-scooters.

Hameed said drivers of larger vehicles can struggle to spot riders, even when their blind-spot monitoring system is activated.

“Sometimes the sensor gives an alert, but you cannot immediately see where the e-scooter rider is,” he said.“When you are sitting high in an SUV, it can be difficult to locate them. Riders must be more careful when they are close to traffic.”

He said he had seen young children riding e-scooters on roads in residential areas, including Al Nahda and Al Mamzar.

“Children are riding on roads. Some of them look far too young to be riding among cars,” he said.“There should be stronger checking, especially in busy areas.”

Ashfaq M, a taxi driver, said he takes extra care when driving in Deira, Karama and Bur Dubai because e-scooter riders can appear in a vehicle's blind spot.

“In crowded places, you have to be very careful because riders can suddenly come beside the car or in front of it,” he said.“There have been several occasions when I felt I was about to hit an e-scooter rider, but thankfully nothing happened.”

Ashfaq said he has seen e-scooters on vehicle road instead of designated tracks.

“When they ride on the road, it becomes difficult to judge their movement, especially if they are in a blind spot,” he said.“They should check their surroundings and should not ride blindly.”

For Ala El Sadat, an events manager, the concern became costly. He said an e-scooter rider damaged his parked car in Al Nahda and left the area.

“I noticed scratches and damage to the bumper, but I did not know what had happened,” he said.“After a few days, I asked a nearby restaurant to show me its CCTV footage. That is when I saw an e-scooter rider hit the car and leave.”

El Sadat said designated lanes and accountability were both needed.“The rules are good, but they need to be implemented strictly. Riders should use designated lanes and take responsibility if they damage someone's property.”

Enforcement is already under way. Earlier this month, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police said their joint Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit had seized and confiscated 35,928 scooters, bicycles and e-bikes for traffic violations.

The most common offences included using unauthorised devices, riding outside designated tracks, exceeding speed limits, travelling against traffic and carrying a passenger on an e-scooter.

Residents said the incoming rules could improve safety, but only if riders and parents of some children understand that e-scooters are not toys.

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