MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of Haug Barron Law Group"Haug Barron Law Group, the plaintiff-only personal injury trial firm headquartered in Sandy Springs, earned the highest score, 82 out of 100, in a 2026 research-based comparative analysis of ten law firms that serve premises liability clients in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The report found that the firm was the only one reviewed to publish guidance on Georgia's 2025 negligent security statute.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - Nov. 27, 2026 - Haug Barron Law Group has been ranked first among ten law firms in "Top 10 Best Premises Liability Lawyers in Sandy Springs (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis," published November 26, 2026, by CX Research Institute. Authored by Senior Market Analyst Marcus Hale, the report scored each firm on a 100-point framework across five weighted categories: premises case record and trial capability (25 points), attorney credentials and peer recognition (20), premises focus and case preparation (20), Georgia guidance and information accuracy (20), and Sandy Springs access and fee transparency (15).

Haug Barron Law Group scored 82 overall. It earned 20 of 25 for case record and trial capability, 18 of 20 for attorney credentials, 16 of 20 for premises focus, 15 of 20 for Georgia guidance, and 13 of 15 for Sandy Springs access. The report attributed the ranking to the firm's Sandy Springs headquarters, its published premises results, its documented jury trial record, its four named attorneys and its current guidance on Georgia premises law.

A Sandy Springs Firm With a Trial Record

The report gave its heaviest weight to case record and trial capability, because a property owner's insurer sets its offer partly by asking whether the injured person's lawyer will try the case. Founding Partner James R. Haug and Managing Partner Colin A. Barron obtained a record-setting wrongful death verdict in DeKalb County State Court, which the firm reports is among the largest medical malpractice awards in Georgia history.

The firm's published premises results include a settlement for two brothers injured by a fallen limb, which was covered in Trial Guides and which the firm credits to early evidence preservation and subject matter experts. They also include a recovery against an apartment complex management company over substandard floor repairs that led to a severe injury, and a recovery for a catastrophic injury caused by a property owner's chronic failure to maintain safe premises.

"A fall case is rarely about the fall. It is about what the owner knew, how long they knew it, and what they chose not to fix," said James R. Haug, Founding Partner of Haug Barron Law Group. "The proof is in inspection logs, repair tickets, prior complaints and camera footage, and most of it is in the owner's hands. We demand in writing that it be kept before it has a chance to disappear."

The Only Firm Reviewed to Address Georgia's 2025 Negligent Security Law

The report found that nine of the ten firms reviewed did not mention Georgia's new negligent security statute, O.C.G.A. § 51-3-50 et seq., which governs injuries on or after April 21, 2025. Haug Barron Law Group's published guide explains when an apartment complex or business can be held liable for a violent attack by a third party under the new law, along with the related deadline, notice and fault rules. A second guide explains how Georgia premises claims prove what the owner knew.

The firm's premises liability practice covers slip and fall and trip and fall accidents, negligent security, apartment complex injuries, retail store and shopping center injuries, hotel and motel injuries, restaurant and bar injuries, stairway and escalator accidents, swimming pool accidents, playground injuries and falling object injuries.

What Georgia Law Means for Sandy Springs Premises Claims

Under O.C.G.A. § 51-3-1, an owner or occupier who invites people onto a property must use ordinary care to keep the premises and approaches safe. Under Georgia's modified comparative negligence rule, O.C.G.A. § 51-12-33, a person found 50 percent or more at fault cannot recover, and any smaller share of fault reduces the award. Most injury claims must be filed within two years under O.C.G.A. § 9-3-33.

Deadlines are much shorter when the property is public. A claim against the City of Sandy Springs generally requires written ante litem notice within six months under O.C.G.A. § 36-33-5, and a claim against Fulton County must be presented within twelve months under O.C.G.A. § 36-11-1.

Named Attorneys With Peer-Reviewed Credentials

The report credited the firm for naming its attorneys and publishing an individual profile for each: Founding Partner James Robert Haug, Managing Partner Colin Andrew Barron, Partner Billy Joyner and Senior Associate Attorney Grant Schrantz. The firm states that clients deal directly with their attorney.

Mr. Haug earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Georgia and his law degree at Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, and has practiced in Georgia since 2009. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating and has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2024 through 2026, after being named a Rising Star from 2017 through 2023. Mr. Barron, an Atlanta native licensed in Georgia since 2014, was selected to Super Lawyers for 2026 after seven consecutive years on the Rising Stars list.

What the Report Evaluated

The report states that Haug Barron Law Group was the featured firm in the analysis and that the comparison firms were drawn from lower-ranking Google search results. It states that scores reflect the information each firm publishes on its own website, not case outcomes, and that no ranking is a guarantee of results. The report also identified trade-offs for the firm, including that its practice pages cite little law and that it does not advertise after-hours intake. It encouraged injured people to consult more than one firm and to read the written fee agreement before signing. Advertising does not indicate a guarantee of results.

Critical Market Patterns Identified

The research revealed several important patterns across the Sandy Springs premises liability landscape that should inform how injured people choose a lawyer:

Outdated Negligent Security Guidance: Nine of the ten firms reviewed did not mention Georgia's 2025 negligent security statute, O.C.G.A. § 51-3-50 et seq. A person hurt in an assault or shooting on poorly secured property cannot learn the current rules from most local premises pages.

Local Presence Gap: Only two of the ten firms list an office in Sandy Springs. Most "Sandy Springs" premises pages belong to firms based elsewhere in metro Atlanta or beyond, so clients should confirm where meetings will take place.

Scarce and Loosely Labeled Results: Only five of the ten firms publish any premises result, and most entries do not say whether the outcome was a verdict or a settlement. A results page is a starting point for questions, not proof of trial experience.

Templated Pages With Legal Errors: Several local pages misstate Georgia's 50 percent fault threshold, the two-year filing deadline or the scope of Georgia law. Generic content is a warning sign in a field where deadlines decide cases.

Access Terms Stronger Than Legal Content: Free consultations and contingency fees are nearly universal, and many firms advertise availability at all hours. Georgia-specific legal guidance is far less consistent, which is why the report gave it real weight.

About CX Research Institute

CX Research Institute publishes research-based comparative analyses of professional service providers across multiple industries. Its reports are designed to help businesses and individuals make informed decisions through published evaluation criteria, scoring frameworks and practical buyer guidance.

Each report sets out its scoring rubric, its data sources and its limitations, and states when a provider is the featured subject of the analysis. In this report, Haug Barron Law Group is the featured firm, and scores reflect the information each firm publishes on its own website.

The complete research report, including detailed firm profiles, scoring tables, a hiring checklist, frequently asked questions and Georgia law references, is available at:

Talk to Haug Barron Law Group

Anyone injured on unsafe property in Sandy Springs or elsewhere in Georgia can request a free, confidential consultation by calling (844) 428-4529, texting (844) 428-4254, or visiting. The firm works on a contingency-fee basis, so clients pay no attorney's fees unless compensation is recovered. Its headquarters is at 8237 Dunwoody Pl Bldg 18, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, and its Decatur office is at 508 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030, reachable at (404) 850-1322.

About Haug Barron Law Group

Founded by James R. Haug in 2010, Haug Barron Law Group is a plaintiff-only personal injury trial firm headquartered in Sandy Springs, with a second office in Decatur, Georgia. Led by Founding Partner James R. Haug and Managing Partner Colin A. Barron, the firm represents injured people and grieving families and never represents insurance companies or defendants. Its practice covers premises liability including slip and fall and negligent security claims, car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle and rideshare collisions, medical malpractice, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, child injury, and dog bite cases throughout Georgia. Every case is prepared as though it will be tried, and every client has direct access to their attorney.