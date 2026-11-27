MENAFN - GetNews)The selection of suitable steel materials is an important consideration in retaining wall construction and infrastructure development. As a China Galvanised H Beam Supplier for Global Buyers, ZZ Steel Group, also known as Zhanzhi Group, operates in the steel trade, processing, and distribution industry, offering a range of steel products for different industrial applications. Structural steel products are used across various engineering and construction sectors, making product availability, processing capabilities, and distribution services relevant factors for project procurement. The company's product portfolio includes H-beams, galvanized steel, steel plates, steel profiles, and other metal materials that serve multiple industrial sectors.

ZZ Steel Group's Background in the Steel Industry

Founded in the early 1980s, ZZ Steel Group is headquartered in Shanghai's Yangpu District. The company describes itself as a comprehensive enterprise group combining steel trade, steel processing and distribution, steel raw materials, real estate development, and financial investment.

Its business development has expanded beyond its original regional market, covering South China, North China, Central China, and East China. The company profile reports more than 20 subsidiary companies and storage facilities, six factories, and a workforce of more than 1,500 employees.

ZZ Steel Group also reports annual steel product sales exceeding 4.5 million tons and annual sales revenue of more than USD 2.7 billion. These figures reflect the scale of its operations in the steel supply chain.

The company follows the operating principles of integrity, practicality, innovation, and win-win cooperation. Customer requirements are identified as a priority in its business and service approach. This philosophy is also reflected in its development from conventional steel trading toward a broader service model that includes processing, storage, and distribution.

Galvanised H Beams and Their Relevance to Retaining Wall Projects

Galvanised H beams for retaining walls represent a product category relevant to discussions about structural steel procurement and infrastructure construction. H-beams are included in ZZ Steel Group's listed steel trading products, while galvanized steel is separately identified within its metallic coated steel product range.

These two product categories are part of the company's broader steel portfolio. Their presence in the company's business and product information provides a basis for customers to explore steel material options according to project requirements.

For retaining wall construction, buyers generally need to consider the structural requirements of the project, the intended installation environment, material specifications, and compatibility with the overall engineering design. The selection of a suitable steel section and its surface treatment should be determined according to the relevant technical documents and project conditions.

ZZ Steel Group's website does not publish specific dimensional specifications, coating thicknesses, mechanical properties, or load-bearing data for a dedicated galvanised H-beam product for retaining walls. Therefore, project purchasers should confirm the exact product configuration and technical requirements directly with the company before procurement.

A Broader Portfolio of Steel Products

In addition to H-beams and galvanized steel, ZZ Steel Group provides several categories of steel products through its product portfolio.

Its HR and CR steel range includes cold-rolled steel coils, strips and sheets, cold-rolled black annealed steel coils, silicon steel coils, mold steel, hot-rolled steel coils, strips and sheets, and hot-rolled steel plates.

Under its metallic coated steel category, the company lists galvanized steel, galvalume steel, aluminized steel, zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy steel, and prepainted steel. These products provide buyers with different categories of coated steel materials to evaluate according to their applications.

The steel profiles category includes hot-rolled steel profiles, cold-formed steel profiles, sheet piles, and other steel profiles. Sheet piles are another relevant product category within the company's broader structural and construction-related steel offerings.

The product portfolio also covers steel structures, including industrial workshops, bridge engineering, multi-story buildings, large stadiums, special buildings, and custom-designed buildings.

Other listed categories include welded and seamless steel pipes and tubes, ductile iron pipes, alloy steel round bars, special steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and processing steel products.

This range allows ZZ Steel Group to serve customers looking for different types of metal materials through its steel supply business.

Steel Processing, Storage, and Distribution Services

Product supply is one part of steel procurement. Processing, storage, and distribution are also important considerations for customers managing construction and manufacturing projects.

ZZ Steel Group states that it has established steel processing and distribution centers in Shanghai and Quanzhou. These facilities were developed to provide one-stop steel processing, storage, and distribution services for different customer groups.

The company's business also includes steel raw materials and fuel, supporting its involvement in the upstream steel industry chain. Its development strategy emphasizes the optimization of resource allocation and the improvement of its steel logistics and service capabilities.

For buyers sourcing H-beams, galvanized steel, sheet piles, or other steel materials, these service categories provide additional points to consider when evaluating a supplier. Product specifications, processing requirements, storage arrangements, and delivery conditions can be discussed as part of the procurement process.

The company also identifies processing service, warehousing service, trade service, technical service, delivery service, and financial service among its service categories.

Serving Multiple Industrial and Construction Sectors

ZZ Steel Group's company profile identifies several industries served by its steel products, including processing machinery, steel structure engineering, environmental protection, equipment manufacturing, electric power engineering, automobiles, and shipbuilding.

Its wider business network includes cooperation with domestic steel producers such as Baosteel, Anshan Steel, Shougang Group, Benxi Steel Group, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, and Jiuquan Iron and Steel Group.

The company also reports serving approximately 40,000 enterprises. Its customer and industry coverage reflects the role of steel materials in different manufacturing and engineering supply chains.

For infrastructure and retaining wall projects, buyers can evaluate the company's H-beam, galvanized steel, steel profiles, and sheet pile categories in relation to their individual design requirements. Specific product availability, dimensions, material grades, and surface treatment details should be confirmed before an order is placed.

ZZ Steel Group's Continued Development in Steel Supply Chain Services

ZZ Steel Group's development history reflects its gradual transition from traditional steel trading toward integrated steel services. Its company history highlights several stages, including regional market expansion, the establishment of a steel trade-processing-distribution system, business transformation, and further development of technical services.

The company continues to emphasize customer service, internal management, employee development, and business innovation. Its stated development direction includes improving resource allocation and strengthening its capabilities in steel logistics services.

As construction and infrastructure projects continue to require different categories of steel materials, suppliers with established product portfolios and related service capabilities remain an important part of the procurement chain.

Through its steel trading, processing, storage, and distribution operations, ZZ Steel Group provides a range of steel products for customers across multiple industries. Buyers interested in galvanised H beams for retaining wall construction can refer to the company's H-beam and galvanized steel product categories and contact the company to confirm specific product details and supply requirements.

For more information about ZZ Steel Group and its steel product portfolio, visit the official website:

About us

ZZ Group was founded in early 1980s,located in Shanghai Yangpu District, is a large-scale comprehensive enterprise group, combining steel trade, processing and

distribution of steel, steel raw materials, real estate development, financial investment and other industries. The registered capital is 200 million RMB.