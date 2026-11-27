MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Iranian Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Processing Company plans to increase sulfur production by 11,000 metric tons per year.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, this was announced by Yahya Feyzi, executive director of the gas processing company "Shahid Hasheminejad."

"One of the main projects currently being implemented by the Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Processing Company is the construction of a second sour gas purification unit. This unit relies entirely on domestic manufacturing and is being built to enrich the sour gas supplied to the sulfur processing plants, as well as to increase sulfur production," he noted.

Feyzi added that this project will eliminate the need to replace 110 catalysts at the plant annually, which will play an effective role in reducing maintenance costs.

"As for the economic and environmental opportunities this project offers, the plant's exhaust turbine can release 400 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day. According to the plan, following the signing of an agreement with a local startup, the carbon dioxide will not be released into the atmosphere but will be converted into a valuable raw material for use in various industrial sectors," he emphasized.

A company representative also stated that implementing the plan to sell carbon dioxide produced at sour gas treatment plants will directly employ 30 people. In addition, indirect jobs will be created in the transportation sector and other related fields.

The Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Processing Company operates under Iran's East Oil & Gas Production Company (EOGPC). The company consists of 7 plants (5 processing plants and 2 dehydration plants). Each of the processing plants has a processing capacity of 58 million cubic meters of gas per day. The facility can produce natural gas, gas condensate, naphtha, kerosene, fuel oil, solvent, and sulfur.

According to Trend 's calculation, based on data from the Iranian Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Processing Company, 13.9 billion cubic meters of gas were produced at this facility during the last Iranian year (March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025). Compared to figures from the previous Iranian year (March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024), production volume increased by 5%.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.