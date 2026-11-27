MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Theannounced on Thursday, November 26, ain its, lowering it fromeffective Friday, November 27.

The decision was adopted unanimously by the institution's Board of Directors. The previous adjustment took place on July 24, 2026, when the Central Bank reduced the MPR from 3.25% to 3%. Since then, the benchmark rate had remained unchanged for four months and two days. With this latest cut, the MPR reaches its lowest level since April 2022.

Central Bank Bets on Gradual and Prudent Adjustments

In announcing the decision, the Board of Directors reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining low and stable inflation.

“The Board of Directors reiterates its commitment to low and stable inflation; therefore, changes to the Monetary Policy Rate will aim to be gradual and prudent, responding in a timely manner and in the appropriate direction whenever macroeconomic conditions and risk assessments require it,” the Central Bank stated.

According to the institution, the rate cut was based on updated inflation forecasts, underlying macroeconomic determinants, and an evaluation of both domestic and external risks. The BCCR noted that international prices for most basic grains, hydrocarbons, and refining margins have declined since its September policy meeting, while global uncertainty has moderated slightly despite remaining elevated.

Even with those recent commodity price declines, the Central Bank anticipates a temporary uptick in headline inflation during the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, driven by the lagged pass-through effect of earlier increases in global oil and grain prices. Core inflation -which strips out more volatile price components-is also projected to rise, albeit to a lesser degree, as the BCCR reported no widespread spillover of those cost increases into broader consumer prices so far.

Rate Cut Unlikely to Significantly Alter Near-Term Inflation

Monetary authorities expect the MPR reduction to have minimal impact on inflation over those next two quarters due to the inherent time lags with which monetary policy transmits through the economy. Beginning in the second quarter of 2027, however, projections point toward a gradual rise in inflation toward levels close to-but still below-the 3% target.

Currently, medium- and long-term inflation expectations sit near 2%, remaining below the Central Bank's 3% objective. In reaching its decision, the Board also weighed risks tied to the El Niño weather phenomenon, high liquidity within the domestic financial system, and slightly expansionary financial conditions, alongside interest rate differentials between domestic and foreign markets and their potential influence on financial investment flows. Despite these variables, the BCCR concluded that the overall balance of inflation risks remains tilted to the downside over the forecast horizon.

Across 2026, the BCCR has approved two MPR cuts-the first in July and the second this Thursday-representing a combined reduction of 50 basis points from the 3.25% rate at the start of the year.

Understanding the Benchmark Rate and Return to 2022 Levels

The Monetary Policy Rate serves as one of the Central Bank's primary tools for guiding market interest rates. Functioning as a reference benchmark, it influences the cost of borrowing and gradually shapes the interest rates financial institutions charge on loans and pay on deposits-allowing the BCCR to steer consumption, savings, and investment in pursuit of price stability.

Historical data from the Central Bank shows that the MPR stood at 2.5% until April 27, 2022, before jumping to 4% the following day. Having remained above 2.75% ever since, Thursday's decision brings the rate back to territory not seen in more than four years, following a steady easing cycle throughout 2025 that saw cuts to 3.75% on July 18, 3.5% on September 19, and 3.25% on December 19.

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