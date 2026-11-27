MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Door by door,walked the neighborhoods of San Francisco, Santa Cecilia, and Real Santamaría in Heredia selling traditional arroz con leche (rice pudding). His goal was clear: raise enough money to fund his trip to thein Turkey.

The 21-year-old athlete ultimately sold 1,200 cups of rice pudding-an effort that not only covered his travel expenses to compete on the world stage, but also propelled him to win a bronze medal.

“I spent three months selling door-to-door at ₡1,000 a cup as I saw the sales potential and realized people wanted to help. I dedicated anywhere from two, four, and up to eight hours a day to selling,” Salas recalled.

Held from November 9 to 15, the world championship saw Salas face off against top competitors from Mexico, Poland, and Japan. Overall, the Costa Rican delegation traveled with more than 10 athletes, six of whom earned medals at the tournament.

From Guararí to the World Stage

Originally from Guararí in Heredia, Salas first began practicing karate at age 10 at the local Centro Cívico por la Paz (Civic Center for Peace). Over time, he joined Karate Dojo Kodokai, where he continued honing his competitive edge.

Alongside his own training, Salas teaches karate to children at private educational centers. This past Wednesday, he proudly showed his bronze medal to his students at Taller Pedagógico Montebello, earning a wave of applause. He also expressed gratitude to the schools where he works for their constant backing and flexibility.

Although he currently competes without state funding, Salas dreams of earning a spot on Costa Rica's National Team and competing at the 2029 World Championship in Japan. For now, his sights are set on the upcoming national championship taking place this December.

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