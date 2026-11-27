Scheduled to fly to low-earth orbit in FY28, the cre module is central to Gaganyaan, India's human spaceflight programme that also anchors its 2040 moon-landing goal. Only the US, Russia and Chin currently operate human-rated spacecraft, putting India in line to become the fourth nation with that capability once the maiden crewed flight launches.

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