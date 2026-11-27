Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): India pacer Gurnoor Brar, who made his Test debut in the second match against New Zealand in Christchurch, lauded captain Shubman Gill for his supportive leadership, highlighting the freedom and confidence he provides bowlers to execute their plans on the field. Brar became the 321st player to represent the country in the longest format. Brar also revealed that former South African speedster Dale Steyn was his childhood bowling inspiration, expressing his desire to emulate Steyn's dominance in Test cricket. Brar made an immediate impact on his Test debut, claiming his maiden wicket by dismissing Devon Conway for 31. Reflecting on the milestone, the young pacer described his first Test breakthrough as a special and memorable moment, expressing his desire to build on the achievement and add more wickets to his tally.

"He's a very supportive and good captain (Gill). He always supports the bowlers, and we can do what we want. It's good for us, so it's good. Dale Steyn. I really enjoyed watching Dale Steyn bowl, the way he dominated in Test cricket. I also want to do the same," he spoke to the broadcasters before the start of play today. "It's a special feeling, obviously, getting my first wicket. It's a memorable moment. So I just want to take more wickets, and let's see how the day goes," he added.

Gurnoor received his maiden Test call-up earlier this year for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan but missed out on a place in the playing XI. He was subsequently included in the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August, although he remained on the sidelines throughout the tour. The young pacer, however, made a strong impression in the ODI series against New Zealand ahead of the ongoing Test rubber. He claimed nine wickets across three matches, playing a key role in India's 3-1 series victory. His impressive performances earned him the Player of the Series award and further strengthened his case for a place in the Test side. (ANI)