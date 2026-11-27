MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport announced the decision in a statement.

"The decision was the key outcome of the 66th meeting of the EUROCONTROL Provisional Council (PC/66), the organization's main governing body," the statement said.

The ministry said the funding helps keep Ukraine's air navigation system operational, preserve critical infrastructure and specialist personnel, and prepare for the resumption of civilian air traffic once security conditions permit.

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Through the EUROCONTROL Solidarity Fund, Ukraine has secured more than EUR 115.1 million to support its air navigation system between 2023 and 2026.

As previously reported, the EUROCONTROL Solidarity Fund was established in November 2022 and is financed through voluntary contributions from member states. In Ukraine, the fund serves as a key source of financing for air navigation service provider UkSATSE. Since 2023, it has provided more than EUR 70 million to support Ukraine's air navigation system.