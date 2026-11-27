MENAFN - UkrinForm) Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, said this in a comment to Ukrinform, discussing the results of the service's operation.

"The service was launched on March 9 this year. To date, we have published 972 tattoo sketches, displayed on corresponding body diagrams to make it clear exactly where each tattoo is located," Dobroserdov explained.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has received 1,011 submissions from members of the public who specified the features by which they recognized the tattoos.

"We have also been tracking the number of searches on the Ministry's portal using the tattoo identification service throughout this period. There have already been more than 215,000 searches," the Commissioner said.

He noted that, after reviewing submissions from people who believed they had recognized the tattoos and verifying the information with investigators and experts based on findings from the body identification process, his institution had prepared 127 notification letters to police investigators indicating that a particular body might belong to a specific individual.

"Importantly, there have been cases where a missing person whose identification was underway had no blood relatives at all. Without these tattoo identification efforts, we could not have relied on DNA alone and would not have been able to identify the body," Dobroserdov said.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that the service was essential and said the Ukrainian Interior Ministry would continue developing this initiative.

"We have the support of international partners for the further implementation of this project. We understand that the scale of the work will only increase," he said.

Ukraine'sPersons Register now holds data on over 117,000 people

As Ukrinform reported, a dedicated section titled "Tattoo Identification" was created under the "Search" category on the Unified Window for Citizens portal. The section publishes tattoo sketches from unidentified bodies.