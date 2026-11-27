MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 28 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Friday that Lebanon has proposed allowing the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to continue performing its duties during its withdrawal period to prevent a security vacuum and allow sufficient time to agree on a replacement force, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

During a meeting with German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Defence Jens Plötner, Aoun stressed that UN Security Council Resolution 1701 should provide the legal framework for any replacement force.

Aoun said the“Framework Agreement” provides for extending the authority of the Lebanese army, which needs continued international military support, noting that residents of southern Lebanon want international forces to remain.

“Southern residents have expressed their commitment to the Lebanese state, their attachment to their homeland and their confidence in state institutions,” he added, stressing the need to provide residents with the means to sustain their livelihoods and remain on their land.

Plötner, for his part, said the reconstruction of southern Lebanon depended on steady progress towards stability.

He said Germany viewed Aoun as a unifying figure across Lebanese society and an ideal partner in achieving peace.

The German official also said his country would contribute through the European support mission, which would provide the legal framework for continued bilateral cooperation and German support for the Lebanese Navy.

On Aug 28, 2025, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2790, extending UNIFIL's mandate for the final time through Dec 31, 2026, with a gradual withdrawal scheduled throughout 2027.

Deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978, UNIFIL saw its mandate significantly expanded under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in 2006.

Its responsibilities include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, reporting violations and supporting the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue amid unresolved questions over the implementation of Resolution 1701, including the Lebanese army's future security responsibilities in the south and the international support it may receive after UNIFIL's withdrawal.

Lebanon and Israel signed the US-mediated“Framework Agreement” last June, providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security responsibilities.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, including areas held for decades and others seized during the latest conflict.

--NNN-ANADOLU