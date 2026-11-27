MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Nov 28 (NNN-Kyodo) -- The Japanese government plans to tighten scrutiny of financial support for anime, video games and other content as it compiles its fiscal 2027 budget, after the Cool Japan Fund incurred massive losses while promoting Japanese culture-related products overseas, Kyodo News reported.

With the public-private fund's cumulative losses swelling to 54 billion yen (US$340 million), largely due to the poor performance of domestic startups in which it had invested, the government is discussing merging or scrapping the fund.

It is also considering ending subsidies for individual companies and focusing on infrastructure to help overseas expansion.

"Past experiences show there are limits to the government's ability to identify promising investments," said an official at the Finance Ministry, which assesses the budget requests.

The fund, backed by the government and major Japanese companies including Dentsu Group Inc., was established more than a decade ago at the behest of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ministry is also seeking to eliminate overlap among content-industry budget requests as the total amount requested balloons.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has requested 165.2 billion yen to support the industry for the fiscal year beginning next April, more than four times the combined 35.5 billion yen allocated under the fiscal 2026 initial and fiscal 2025 supplementary budgets.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is seeking 66.7 billion yen, including funding to train creators.

"If the content is appealing, it can succeed without government support," a senior ruling party official said, calling for scrutiny of each project's cost-effectiveness.

With foreign companies dominating the streaming market, the Finance Ministry sees limited room for growth in the video business.

It proposes creating a shared platform to distribute manga overseas, using artificial intelligence to translate content into multiple languages and building overseas distribution and sales networks.

--NNN-KYODO