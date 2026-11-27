MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 28 (IANS) Israeli opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot said that he intends to form a new government within the eight days remaining in his mandate, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party of conducting unity negotiations without any genuine intention of reaching an agreement.

In a social media post, Eisenkot said that the two sides had held five meetings over two weeks, but Likud allegedly refused to make concrete proposals or compromise on key issues, including removing far-right parties from the government, establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 attack, and passing legislation requiring broader military service.

Eisenkot accused Likud of deliberately delaying negotiations to divide the opposition and force another election.

He said his bloc had offered significant compromises on judicial reform and the proposed inquiry, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response, Likud accused Eisenkot of conducting a political double game, claiming he was already assembling an alternative coalition, distributing ministerial portfolios and preparing to rely on Arab parties, which Likud described as supporters of terrorism.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, leader of Israel's opposition faction Together, said he prefers forming a national unity government, adding that if this proves impossible, the bloc will move forward with a less desirable alternative.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu called for the formation of a national unity government, asserting that the country must remain united in the face of what he described as a growing threat from Iran.

Speaking after the first session of Israel's newly elected parliament, Netanyahu warned that the country could soon come under intense international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the continuation of its current regime, which he accused of posing an existential threat to Israel.

"In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us," Netanyahu said.