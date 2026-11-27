MENAFN - IANS) Bologna, Nov 28 (IANS) Lorenzo Musetti produced a match-winning double to steer Italy into its fourth consecutive Davis Cup final, combining a singles triumph with a decisive doubles victory alongside Andrea Vavassori as the defending champions edged Czechia 2-1 in the semi-finals on Friday.

With the tie hanging in the balance, Musetti and Vavassori delivered under pressure in the deciding doubles encounter, recovering from a set down to beat Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), sending the home crowd into celebration.

The victory completed a memorable evening for Musetti, who had earlier given Italy the perfect start with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jakub Mensik. The Italian saved all six break points he faced to put the hosts ahead, but Lehecka brought Czechia back into contention by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Musetti and Vavassori then took responsibility for the deciding contest. After losing the opening set, the pair raised their level to force a decider and showed their composure in the final-set tie-break, recovering from a 1/3 deficit to seal the tie.

“(These days) have a special meaning in my heart, especially because my last matches in Davis Cup weren't a win. I felt that I needed this to come back and to prove that I can help the team,” Musetti said, as quoted by ATP.

The result extended Italy's remarkable Davis Cup run to 16 consecutive tie victories, with the three-time defending champions not having lost a tie since their 0-3 defeat to Canada in 2023. They also became the first nation since Sweden, which reached seven successive finals between 1983 and 1989, to make at least four consecutive title matches.

Vavassori credited the partnership and the pair's ability to grow into the contest despite limited preparation together.

“We are such good friends. On the court, it was great to play with him. But actually we didn't practise too much our doubles together. We just played once, many years ago. So at the beginning we also had to find the spots, the positioning. So I think we just had confidence that our game was going to build up during the game.

“It was a tough first set. They are very tough players. Machac and Lehecka, they are such good servers, they return very fast. So it was not easy to get in the game. But I am so happy, because winning like this is the best feeling ever,” Vavassori said.

Italy will now await the winner of Saturday's semi-final between Great Britain and Spain. The Italians had booked their place in the last four with a 2-1 quarter-final victory over South Korea, with Musetti beating Hong Seongchan before Matteo Berrettini and Vavassori secured the decisive doubles point.