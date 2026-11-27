Christchurch [New Zealand], November 28 (ANI): Tom Blundell stood tall amid New Zealand's batting struggles, carrying the fight with an unbeaten half-century as the hosts reached 330/8 at the lunch break on Day 2 of the second Test against India at Christchurch on Saturday. While India struck three crucial blows during the morning session, Blundell's resilience at the crease helped New Zealand maintain their advantage after resuming the day at 246/5.

India wasted little time in making an impact as Anshul Kamboj provided an early breakthrough in his very first over of the day. The pacer dismissed Glenn Phillips for 36, inducing an outside edge that was safely collected by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. Phillips' departure brought an end to the unbeaten 62-run partnership he had shared with Blundell, which had helped New Zealand recover from a middle-order collapse on the opening day. Blundell, who had resumed the day unbeaten on 53, continued to look composed at the crease and held the New Zealand innings together. The wicketkeeper-batter displayed patience against the Indian pace attack while looking for scoring opportunities whenever the bowlers offered width. Nathan Smith provided valuable support from the other end, keeping the scoreboard ticking with some useful contributions. The pair looked determined to extend New Zealand's advantage and frustrate the Indian bowlers, with Smith also finding the boundary on a few occasions.

However, Akash Deep brought an end to the partnership with a timely breakthrough after switching ends. The right-arm pacer shortened his length and angled the delivery into Smith, who attempted to work it towards the leg side. The batter closed the face of his bat early, producing a leading edge that lobbed straight back towards Akash Deep, who completed a comfortable caught-and-bowled dismissal. Smith departed for 26 off 45 deliveries, an innings that included four boundaries, leaving New Zealand with another lower-order wicket to rebuild around. Akash Deep continued his impressive spell, claiming his fourth wicket of the innings by dismissing Kyle Jamieson for 19, further denting New Zealand's lower-order resistance. Despite losing three wickets during the morning session, New Zealand managed to add valuable runs, 84 runs to their overnight total, with the lower order providing resistance and helping the hosts move past the 300-run mark. At lunch, New Zealand were placed at 330/8 after 109 overs, scoring at 3.03 runs per over. India will look to finish off the remaining two wickets quickly when play resumes in the afternoon session, while New Zealand will hope to push their first-innings total further and build a competitive platform in the contest. (ANI)