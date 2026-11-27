Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee rebuked ally Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) over the announcement that it will back the BJP-led central government on the proposed delimitation legislation. In a post on X, the Maharashtra Congress reminded NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule that the Congress had sacrificed its own claim to a Rajya Sabha seat earlier this year to ensure the 85-year-old veteran leader was re-elected to the Upper House. "The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra's 7 Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20," he said.

शरद पवार साहेबांना वयाच्या ८५व्या वर्षी पुन्हा राज्यसभेवर पाठवण्यासाठी काँग्रेस पक्ष शेवटपर्यंत त्यांच्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभा राहिला होता… मार्च २०२६ मध्ये महाराष्ट्रातील राज्यसभेच्या ७ जागांसाठी निवडणूक होणार होती. राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस (शरदचंद्र पवार) पक्षाकडे अवघे १० आमदार होते. एका उमेदवाराला निवडून येण्यासाठी ३६ मतांची आवश्यकता होती. काँग्रेसकडे १६, तर शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षाकडे २० आमदार होते. सुप्रिया सुळे यांनी शरद पवार साहेबांच्या उमेदवारीसाठी काँग्रेस नेतृत्वाकडे पाठिंबा मागितला. राहुल गांधी आणि मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे यांनी कोणतेही आढे वेढे न घेता सकारात्मक भूमिका घेतली. काँग्रेसने स्वतःच्या जागेवरील दावा बाजूला ठेवत शरद पवार साहेबांच्या उमेदवारीला पाठिंबा दिला. त्यानंतर शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षानेही त्यांना पाठिंबा दिला आणि महाविकास आघाडीने एकमताने त्यांची उमेदवारी निश्चित केली. आणि आता काय? परिसीमन कायद्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर तेच शरद पवार साहेब, सुप्रीया सुळे ताई आणि त्यांचा राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस (शरदचंद्र पवार) पक्ष भाजप सरकारला पाठिंबा देणार आहेत. — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) November 27, 2026

The Maharashtra Congress further claimed that NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule had personally approached top Congress leaders seeking their backing for her father's nomination. The Congress party decided to sacrifice its claim over the seat. However, now the same Sharad Pawar is backing the Delimitation Bill proposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Supriya Sule sought Congress leaders' support for Sharad Pawar's candidacy. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed without any hesitation. Congress set aside its claim to its own seat and supported Sharad Pawar's candidacy. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) then also backed him, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously confirmed his candidacy. And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government," he said.

Earlier on Friday, NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party will support the upcoming delimitation exercise, describing it as a constitutional obligation following discussions with party supremo Sharad Pawar. Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

The Delimitation Bill is proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. This delimitation row has triggered political debate, after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. (ANI)