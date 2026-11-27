Ukraine's Missing Persons Register Now Holds Data On Over 117,000 People
"At present, we are talking about more than 117,000 persons missing under special circumstances. This figure includes military personnel, civilians, children and foreign nationals who were legally present in Ukraine. Efforts to locate all of them are ongoing," he said.
Dobroserdov explained that publishing detailed statistics on the number of missing persons broken down by military personnel, civilians and children was a sensitive issue given the security situation.
The Commissioner noted that the enemy could use these data, particularly changes in the figures over time, to analyze the consequences of hostilities, assess losses among the personnel of the Defense Forces, evaluate the situation in specific sectors of the front and monitor the humanitarian situation in temporarily occupied territories.
"For national security reasons, we therefore do not disclose the exact number of people in each of these categories," he said.Read also: Bodies of 250 fallen Ukrainians repatriated from Russia
As previously reported, as of March 11 this year, the Register of Missing Persons contained information on more than 90,000 people.
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